NMMA Announces New Executive Committee for 2027-28 Term

NMMA recently announced its new Executive Committee for the 2027-2028 term, led by chair Aine Denari, incoming CEO of Brunswick Corporation and current President of Navico Group and Brunswick Chief Technology Officer.

Denari succeeds Ben Speciale, President of Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit, who will remain on the Executive Committee as past chair. The committee will help guide NMMA’s Board-led priorities in advocacy, self-regulation and market expansion amid an increasingly complex business and policy environment, the organization notes.

The NMMA Executive Committee for the 2027-2028 term are:

Chair: Aine Denari, Brunswick Corporation

Vice Chair: Tommy Hancock, Sportsman Boats

Treasurer: Ben Duke, Polaris Marine

Secretary: Craig Clawson, Magic Tilt Trailers, Inc.

Past Chair: Ben Speciale, Yamaha Marine Group

Boat Manufacturers Division (BMD) Chair: Tom Slikkers, Tiara Yachts

Engine Manufacturers Division (EMD) Chair: Mike Lindberg, Ilmor Marine

Marine Accessory and Components Division (MACD) Chair: Eric Braitmayer, IMTRA Corporation

President & CEO: Frank Hugelmeyer, NMMA, *ex officio

“I’m honored to be elected as the new Board Chair and to work alongside the NMMA Board and Executive Committee as we advance the strategic priorities of our industry,” said Denari in a news release. “Our focus is on growing participation in recreational boating, protecting access, and advancing an advocacy agenda that keeps our industry competitive for the long term. By working together, we can turn those priorities into meaningful progress. I also want to thank Ben Speciale for his leadership of the Board.”

Key Priorities for the New Executive Committee

NMMA states that its Board-driven strategic priorities include advancing the industry’s advocacy agenda at the state, federal and international levels; protecting and expanding boating access; attracting the next generation of boating consumers; advancing marine technology, innovation and safety; and delivering the business intelligence, standards, certification and resources that help manufacturers compete.



“NMMA’s Executive Committee brings together leaders from across recreational marine manufacturing with the experience and perspective to help guide the association and our industry forward,” said NMMA President and CEO Frank Hugelmeyer in the news release. “I congratulate Aine on her appointment as chair and look forward to her leadership as we work with the full Executive Committee to advance the Board’s strategic direction, represent our business community and deliver meaningful value for our members and the broader industry.”



The NMMA Board of Directors represents recreational marine manufacturers across the boat, engine, marine accessory and component sectors and provides strategic oversight and direction for the association.