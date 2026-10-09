YANMAR Acquires Boatswain’s Locker

YANMAR has acquired Boatswain’s Locker, Inc., currently its distributor for the U.S. West Coast. This enables YANMAR to work more closely with its customers in that region in close cooperation with Mastry Engine Center.

Boatswain’s Locker, established in 1939, has been the exclusive servicing distributor for YANMAR Marine International on the Western Coast of the United States, according to the company, including California, Washington, Oregon, Alaska and Hawaii. Boatswain’s Locker is also a distributor for VETUS, part of the YANMAR Marine Recreational Business Unit which delivers total solutions as a leading engine and equipment manufacturer and includes VETUS Maxwell, Flexofold and Smartgyro.

Robert Apted will remain as President of Boatswain’s Locker Inc. under YANMAR’s ownership to ensure smooth integration of the acquisition, according to the company.

“We see this as a valuable opportunity and an important milestone for both YANMAR’s Recreational Marine Business and the Boatswain’s Locker team,” Wouter-Jan van der Wurff, President and CEO YANMAR’s Marine Recreational Business Unit, said in a news release. “It builds on our strong partnership, aligns with our strategic direction, and supports our shared ambitions for future growth.’’

“Boatswain’s Locker has earned an outstanding reputation through decades of dedication to customers, dealers, and service excellence across the Western United States,” Kevin Carlan, Director of Americas Business, YANMAR’s Marine Recreational Business Unit, added. “By bringing Boatswain’s Locker directly into the YANMAR organization, we are strengthening our commitment to this important market and creating new opportunities to better support boat owners, dealers, and builders throughout the region.”

“By becoming an even closer part of the YANMAR organization, we can combine our local knowledge, trusted dealer relationships, and service expertise with the strength of the wider YANMAR Marine Recreational Business Unit,” Robert Apted, President of Boatswain’s Locker Inc., concluded. “For customers, this means even faster support, closer access to product specialists, and a more seamless experience throughout the ownership journey. We are proud of our long-standing partnership with YANMAR, and this next step will help us deliver even greater value.”