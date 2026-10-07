Regulator Marine Welcomes Two New Florida Dealers

Regulator Marine, manufacturers of offshore center console fishing boats and the hybrid Regulator XO Series, announced two new Florida dealers: The Ships Chandler in Destin and Sand N Sea Marine in Stuart.

“We’re thrilled to work with teams that share our dedication to quality and customer service,” said Regulator Marine Vice President of Sales and Marketing Keith Ammons in a news release. “Florida is such a diverse market, and we are so glad to have The Ships Chandler representing Regulator on the Panhandle and Sand N Sea along the Treasure Coast.”

Destin and Stuart are both world-class fishing and boating destinations, ideal for serious anglers and families looking to spend quality time on the water. These fishing hot spots offer a long list of angling options inshore and offshore that perfectly suit Regulator boats, as noted by the company.

New for 2027 models are now in stock at The Ships Chandler, Sand N Sea Marine, and every dealer in the Regulator network.