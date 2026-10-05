New Jersey Partners with BoatUS Foundation to Track Abandoned Boats

The New Jersey State Police is BoatUS Foundation’s newest partner in tracking and removing abandoned and derelict vessels (ADV) through the foundation’s innovative ADV database. The national database provides a centralized resource for documenting ADVs, helping officials and agencies track vessels that may pose environmental, navigational and public safety concerns.

In New Jersey, the New Jersey State Police (NJSP) Marine Services Bureau uses the database as an investigative tool to document and track ADVs, according to the organization. Information entered into the database can help investigators identify vessels, establish a record of reported incidents and support enforcement and removal efforts when appropriate.

The Importance of Removing Abandoned Boats

ADVs pose significant environmental and safety risks. They can damage sensitive aquatic habitats, leak fuel and other pollutants, obstruct navigation channels and create hazards for other boaters, according to the organization. Removal costs can average $24,000 or more, depending on a vessel’s size, location and condition. A centralized tracking system provides a way to document these vessels and help identify those requiring further investigation or removal.

The database is the first national tool of its kind for tracking abandoned and derelict vessels. Boaters and residents can upload an optional photo, log the date and time of a sighting, answer a short set of safety and vessel-related questions and drop a pin on an interactive map to mark a vessel’s exact location, the organization notes. Every report, whether submitted by the public or by an agency like NJSP, feeds into a single national dataset, giving communities, agencies and advocates a shared picture of the ADV problem nationwide.

New Jersey’s adoption of the database builds on the foundation’s broader push to remove hundreds of ADVs from coastal waterways nationwide, supported by a 2023 award from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Marine Debris Program. That effort is already funding targeted removals in eight states and territories, according to the organization. The project will also bring the broader movement together at the Turning the Tide Summit, December 6-9, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana, where industry leaders, environmental stakeholders and waste management experts will tackle sustainable ADV disposal solutions.

To report an abandoned or derelict vessel, visit boatus.org/database.