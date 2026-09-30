TowBoatUS Brings On-Water Assistance to Lake Fork Reservoir

Krystina SkiboSeptember 30, 2026
towboatus
Photo credit: TowBoatUS.

TowBoatUS has announced the opening of TowBoatUS Lake Fork, operated by Capt. Mike Hogg. The new location marks Hogg’s second TowBoatUS port, following the opening of TowBoatUS Sam Rayburn earlier this year.

The new port serves Lake Fork Reservoir, a 27,264-acre lake east of Dallas, widely recognized as one of the country’s top bass fishing destinations, the organization notes. For Hogg, the lake is more than a premier fishery, as he grew up on its waters watching his father work as a professional bass fisherman and guide. The opportunity to now provide TowBoatUS services on Lake Fork is a full-circle moment for him.

“Lake Fork has a reputation that speaks for itself,” said Hogg in a news release. “For bass anglers, it’s a bucket-list destination, and for many local families, it’s a place where they’ve made memories on the water for generations. With so many people enjoying the lake throughout the year, I saw an opportunity to provide valuable on-water towing and assistance services to boaters and fisherman when the unexpected happens.”

TowBoatUS Lake Fork operates one red response vessel, according to the organization, which is based at Oak Ridge Marina. The port will provide towing, fuel delivery, battery jump-starts and assistance for boats that run soft aground. Separate from routine on-water towing services covered under a BoatUS Towing Membership, the port also offers diving, salvage, and recovery services.

To request on-water assistance, boaters can call the BoatUS toll-free 24/7 Dispatch Center at 800-391-4869, download the free BoatUS App, which connects boaters to the closest local towing captain, call TowBoatUS Lake Fork directly at (409) 332-5844, or hail on VHF radio Ch. 16.

Krystina SkiboSeptember 30, 2026

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