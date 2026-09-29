Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing! Fishing Seminar a Huge Success

Ladies came from all over Florida to learn skills and release fish at the “Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing!” (LLGF) freshwater fishing seminar, complete with guided fishing. Taking place on September 12 at Bass Pro Shops Dania Beach, FL, LLGF was also honored for their 30th anniversary by Joyce Davis, City of Dania Beach Mayor with a proclamation.

Hosted by the nonprofit Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing Foundation, the educational event offered classroom instruction, conservation, hands-on fishing activities, networking, a guided fishing experience from land and gifts. Featured speakers were Joe Lobianco and Jenn Nolan, according to the organization.

In just two hours of fishing, participants released their first-ever smallmouth bass. Attending with her mother from Miami, FL, Brittany Springmyer released her first-ever largemouth bass estimated at 8-9 lbs., according to the organization.

The program offered rod and reel basics, lure usage, casting techniques, fish retrieval, release, strategy and conservation, hands-on fishing skill practice for rod rigging, spin casting, releasing, fish fighting techniques, and an on-water fishing experience, according to the organization. .

Upcoming events, all with fishing offered, include:

October 16-18 Keys Saltwater Weekend Seminar and fishing Islamorada, FL Keys

November 21-22 St. Augustine Surf Fishing Academy Guy Harvey Resort

February 5-7, 2027 Islamorada Women’s Sailfish Tournament.

Participants must register in advance for events online at www.ladiesletsgofishing.com.