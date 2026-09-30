Haunted Harbor Returns October 23

The Port of Everett has announced the return of its popular fall activations at Waterfront Place. The Port’s third annual Haunted Harbor takes place on October 23 and Yachtober Fest Drink Bingo lasts all of October at participating Waterfront Place restaurants.

Community members and visitors are invited to join us for an afternoon of spooky, but not-so-scary, FREE family fun during the Port of Everett’s third annual Haunted Harbor event taking place Friday, October 23, from 4 – 7 p.m. The fun happens rain or shine!

Rain or shine, guests will gather in and around the Port’s Pacific Rim Plaza, near Hotel Indigo, for a night of fright. Planned activities include “Troll or Treat” for kiddos to trick or treat at the boats moored along Guest Dock 5 and booths on the esplanade from 4-6 p.m., games, music, crafts, a mini-Float Find for all ages, a free pumpkin patch and more.

Haunted Harbor Schedule

4 – 5:30 p.m. – Witches Paddle – Keep an eye out for witches and warlocks paddling around the Port of Everett Marina on stand-up paddleboards and kayaks. Interested in participating? E-mail everettwitchpaddle@gmail.com to learn more.

4 – 6 p.m. – “Troll or Treat” – Bring out the kiddos in their best Halloween costumes to hit the dock for “Troll or Treat.” Enjoy this unique trick or treating experience walking boat-to-boat while gathering treats from boaters moored along the Port’s Guest Dock 5 (near Hotel Indigo). This year, waterfront businesses and community partners will have booths on the esplanade to welcome visitors for additional candy collecting and activities. Candy and “Troll or Treat” bags while supplies last.

4 – 7 p.m. – Fright Night Fun – Get your spook on! Enjoy FREE, family-friendly, Halloween-themed fun. Stop by various booths to play ghoulish games, create not-so-creepy crafts, enjoy the thrill of the hunt during our mini-Float Find for all ages, say “Bone Appetit” to some tasty snacks or at one of the Port’s waterfront restaurants, show off your costume, pick up a free pumpkin from the LAZ Parking-sponsored pumpkin patch, and more!

Free Pumpkin Patch – LAZ Parking will once again host a FREE pumpkin patch for all ages while supplies last!

Float Find Halloween – The thrill of Float Find is back with a haunting edition! During Haunted Harbor, search around Pacific Rim Plaza, the marina esplanade, and Port Gardner Wharf for a picture of an octopus inside a small plastic clue ball. If you’re lucky enough to find one, head to Schack Art Center’s booth at the event to exchange it for an orange, handmade glass float by local artists at Schack Art Center! Schack will also have free kids’ activities and handmade blown glass pumpkins for purchase!

Yachtober Fest Drink Bingo runs Oct. 1-31 at participating restaurants at the Port of Everett’s Waterfront Place.

Yachtober Fest Drink Bingo

Back by popular demand, visitors can earn drink bingo stamps at participating Port of Everett waterfront restaurants offering a variety of fall-inspired beverages, from pumpkin spice lattes to hot buttered rum October 1-31. The goal is to mark off your bingo card for a chance to win a prize!

How to Play: Head to any participating restaurant location and ask for a bingo card, get a stamp for every Bingo Bash drink you buy, rack up the bingos.

Please note: There are non-alcoholic drink options or alternatives offered at each restaurant, so there is something for everyone! Please play responsibly and pre-arrange a designated driver if you’re planning to indulge in alcoholic options.

Chance to win! Turn in completed bingo cards at the orange dropbox located at the Port’s Pacific Rim Plaza (near Hotel Indigo) by Nov. 10, 2026. Cards must have at least one bingo (five in a row) to be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a gift card to your favorite Port of Everett waterfront restaurant. Cards with full blackout (all spaces full) will be entered to win a top prize.