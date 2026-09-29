TecAssured Expands Payment Capabilities

TecAssured, a configurable technology platform for the warranty, service contract and protection product industry, has announced a new partnership and direct integration with ConnexPay, a unified payments platform. Live now and available as an optional add-on for current and future TecAssured clients, the integration gives TPAs, agencies and dealers access to expanded payment capabilities directly within the TecAssured environment.

The integration brings TecAssured’s administration and claims workflows together with ConnexPay’s payment technology, enabling merchant processing, virtual card payments, ACH and other payment and disbursement methods through a streamlined experience. Clients can reduce manual processes, accelerate claims payments, simplify reconciliation and gain greater visibility and control over payment activity. Eligible virtual card payments can also generate rebates paid directly to clients, creating an additional opportunity for profitability.

“Our partnership with ConnexPay gives our clients a smarter, more efficient way to manage payments within TecAssured,” said Joseph Pesce, President and CEO of TecAssured. “It saves time, improves visibility and creates new opportunities for profitability while making the process easier for the people using it every day.”

“TecAssured has built a highly flexible technology ecosystem for clients administering increasingly complex protection products and programs,” added Ken Pullin, Head of Commercial Sales for ConnexPay. “By bringing ConnexPay’s payment capabilities directly into that environment, we can reduce friction in the payment process, move funds faster and create more value for those clients. We’re excited about what this partnership delivers today and the opportunities to keep expanding it over time.”

The integration was first launched with ECP Incorporated, a long-standing provider of appearance protection products, detailing and service chemicals, supplies, product warranty administration, and optional protection programs for automobile dealers.

“Since adding ConnexPay to our TecAssured workflow, we’ve been able to reduce manual work, move claims payments faster, and get a clearer view of our payment activity,” said Steven Krieser, Director of Regulatory Affairs for ECP. “The combination of ConnexPay and TecAssured has made the process easier for our team and more efficient for our business.”