Modus Names Kristen Mauricio Senior Brand Manager

Krystina SkiboSeptember 23, 2026
modus
Kristen Mauricio, Senior Brand Manager at Modus.

DSP Solutions Inc. has appointed Kristen Mauricio as senior brand manager for Modus, the company’s premium audio brand, effective immediately.

Mauricio will report to Joz Wang, vice president of marketing, and will oversee the long-term brand strategy, development and growth of Modus, which offers high-end audio solutions for automotive, powersports and marine applications.

“Modus is shaping the future of the industry through performance and engineering for an unprecedented experience on the road and in the water,” Mauricio says. “I am pleased to join a team that is passionate about moving the needle.”

Mauricio brings more than 16 years of global marketing experience to the position. Her previous roles include positions with AT&T, Seagate and Guitar Center. Wang said Mauricio’s experience in analytics-based strategy and brand development will support Modus’ continued growth.

“Kristen’s addition to Modus reflects our mission to revolutionize the in-vehicle experience with premier audio technologies,” Wang says.

Modus is a premium audio technology brand under DSP Solutions, specializing in audio solutions designed to combine technology and sound quality. DSP Solutions develops audio, video and infotainment systems for automotive, powersports and marine markets.

Krystina SkiboSeptember 23, 2026

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