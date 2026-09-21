Brunswick Corporation Announces Leadership Transition

Brunswick Corporation has announced that Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO David Foulkes will retire from the company at the end of the year. Aine Denari, currently Executive Vice President and President, Navico Group, and Brunswick Chief Technology Officer has been appointed CEO and will join the Brunswick Board of Directors effective January 1, 2027. David Everitt, currently Brunswick Lead Independent Director, will assume the role of Non-Executive Chairman, also effective January 1, 2027.

“It has been the greatest honor and privilege of my professional life to lead Brunswick Corporation as CEO for the last eight years,” said Foulkes in a news release. “With the best leadership team in our industry and the hard work and support of our thousands of committed and talented global employees, we have built the world’s largest and most innovative marine technology company and have outperformed the market and delivered strong shareholder returns through a prolonged period of external turbulence.”

Foulkes has had a distinguished two-decade career at Brunswick, including service as the company’s Chairman since February 2025 and CEO since January 2019. Prior to his appointment as CEO, Foulkes served as the company’s first Chief Technology Officer and ran Brunswick’s Boat Group and financial services businesses, according to the company, which later became the core of Business Acceleration. His first role with Brunswick was as Vice President of Product Development in the Mercury Marine division, leading the development of the range of outboard, sterndrive and diesel engines, and advanced controls that now form the core of Mercury Marine’s industry-leading product line-up.

Aine Denari as Brunswick’s New CEO

Denari is a seasoned leader with over 30 years of experience across automotive, mobility, industrial and manufacturing businesses. In 2024, as part of Brunswick’s robust talent development and rotation process, Denari moved into a dual role as President of Navico Group and Brunswick Chief Technology Officer, according to the company, further broadening her marine, technology and enterprise leadership experience. In these roles, she helped drive Navico Group market share gains, strong financial performance and new product innovation from brands such as Lowrance and Simrad including AutoCaptain, the market’s first fully integrated autonomous boat docking solution.

She joined Brunswick in 2020 as Executive Vice President and President of Brunswick Boat Group, leading the business through dynamic market conditions while launching new and award-winning boat models and brands and delivering strong financial results. Denari also serves as a director of Masco Corporation, according to the company. Her experience spans multiple industries, geographies and customer channels, and she is well positioned to build on Brunswick’s legacy of advanced technology, product leadership and continuous improvement.

“I am thrilled to be appointed CEO of Brunswick Corporation, an exceptional company with a proud legacy, and I look forward to building on its strong foundation,” said Denari in the news release. “I thank Dave and the Board for their confidence and trust, and I am committed to a seamless transition. As we move forward, we will continue to execute the strategy outlined at our 2026 Investor Day and build on our strong momentum to deliver transformational growth. I deeply believe in our Next Never Rests culture of continuous improvement and am excited to help lead the next generation of innovative, technology-enabled solutions that make boating easier and more enjoyable.”