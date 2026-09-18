BoatUS and NASBLA Partner to Advance Boating Safety and Education

BoatUS Foundation for Boating Safety and Clean Water President Heather Lougheed and NASBLA Executive Board Chair Christopher Jones have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) formalizing the organizations’ shared commitment to advancing recreational boating safety, education and environmental stewardship for the benefit of boaters nationwide.

Through the partnership, the BoatUS Foundation and NASBLA will work together to identify opportunities that advance recreational boating safety and education at both the national and local levels, as noted in a news release. Areas of collaboration may include supporting the National Boating Education Standards, exploring recreational boating safety certification initiatives, and identifying opportunities for educational programs and outreach efforts that assist the boating community.

“Boating safety is most effective when organizations work together toward common goals,” said Lougheed in the news release. “Our partnership with NASBLA creates an opportunity to explore innovative approaches to boating education, support the development of national standards, and identify proposals that help make the water safer for everyone. We look forward to combining our strengths to expand the reach and impact of boating safety education across the country.”

The organizations will also pursue opportunities to collaborate on boating safety and education initiatives, according to the news release, including programs supported by the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. By sharing expertise and coordinating efforts, the partnership aims to maximize the value of programs and resources available to boaters, state agencies, and boating organizations nationwide.

“For decades, boating education has played a critical role in helping people enjoy the water safely and responsibly,” added Jones in the news release. “As the boating landscape evolves, there is tremendous opportunity to explore new approaches, share expertise, and ensure educational programs continue to meet the needs of current and future generations of boaters.”