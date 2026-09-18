Galati Yacht Sales Introduces Yacht Offer Online Platform

Krystina SkiboSeptember 18, 2026
yacht offer

Galati Yacht Sales has launched Yacht Offer, an online marketplace designed to give yacht buyers and sellers a new way to transact.

Powered by Galati Yacht Sales and more than 55 years of industry experience, Yacht Offer offers buyers across high-value markets greater transparency, convenient access to information and the ability to take action online.

Through Yacht Offer, buyers can explore available yachts, review detailed vessel information and participate in time-limited live offer events, according to the company. After registering and completing the qualification process, buyers can submit and adjust their offers online while following competitive offer activity in real time. Select yachts may also include a Buy Now option.

For sellers, Yacht Offer provides a way to reach qualified buyers, establish the terms of the offering and create urgency through a defined offer period.

“Yacht Offer is about giving buyers and sellers more choice in how they engage with the market,” said Darren Plymale, COO, in a news release. “We’re combining the convenience and accessibility people have come to expect online with the industry knowledge and trusted guidance that remain essential when buying or selling a yacht.”

Krystina SkiboSeptember 18, 2026

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