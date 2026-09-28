Legacy Harbour Marina Reopens After Major Revitalization

Legacy Harbour Marina, located along the Caloosahatchee River in downtown Fort Myers, is now open and accepting slip reservations. Located at 2044 West First Street, Fort Myers, Florida 33901, the marina spans approximately 13 acres of riverfront, offers direct access to the Gulf of America and is within walking distance of the Fort Myers River District.

The approximately $15 million redevelopment includes the marina, harbor master building and on-site amenities. The property was fully redeveloped under the direction of AIRN Management, LLC, in partnership with Bellingham Marine, following significant damage during Hurricane Ian in 2022. Construction began in early 2025, according to the marina.

As part of the revitalization, Legacy Harbour features 131 slips ranging from 30 to 140 feet. The redesign incorporates Bellingham Marine’s Unifloat® concrete wave attenuator system, according to the marina, supported by 70-foot steel piles, and interior slips with a Unideck aluminum frame dock system and WearDeck synthetic decking. Infrastructure upgrades include new utilities such as potable water, in-slip pump-out, fire suppression, fiberglass dock boxes and single-phase shore power.

“This marina has long served as a homeport for boaters traveling Florida’s west coast,” said Rick Budd, CEO of AIRN Management, in a news release. “The reopening represents a significant reinvestment in Fort Myers’ waterfront and a long-term commitment to the local boating community.”

New Management Partner for Legacy Harbour

Legacy Harbour Marina has engaged Coastal Marina Management as its management partner. Coastal Marina Management oversees day-to-day marina operations, dock staff management and customer service.

Through its partnership with Dockwa , a digital marina management platform that connects boaters and marinas nationwide, Legacy Harbour is bringing added convenience and connectivity to the reservation process. Dockwa enables boaters to submit slip requests and manage reservations directly through its website or mobile app. The platform also supports digital contracts, secure payments and real-time communication between marinas and boaters, according to the marina, while expanding Legacy Harbour’s visibility within Dockwa’s nationwide boating network. Boaters can request a slip now by visiting legacyharbour.com and selecting “Request a Slip” or by calling the marina directly at 239-320-8855 to secure a slip.

Nellie’s Boatyard, founded by local restaurateur Leonard Lemmer, is slated to open in the former Joe’s Crab Shack space in late 2026, following an extensive interior renovation and refreshed landscaping, according to the marina. The restaurant will feature 82 floor-to-ceiling windows offering sweeping, unobstructed views of the Caloosahatchee River. The menu will feature steaks and local seafood.