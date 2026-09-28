Going with the Flow

As summer comes to an end and everyone starts preparing for autumn, there’s a lot that’s top of mind for boaters.

One of them is boating safety. And while this should be a hot topic all year round, we are at the height of hurricane season. Boaters and marine businesses alike have been preparing for the increased risks that severe weather brings.

I dive deeper into this topic in my article, “Top Boating Safety Tips for Boat Owners” in this issue, revealing key tips for boaters from leading organizations, including BoatUS, the Sea Tow Foundation and the Water Sports Foundation on how to stay safe during heightened weather conditions.

And it seems like marine businesses want to continue doing everything they can to educate consumers on boating safety, they’re just lacking the proper resources.

A recent Sea Tow Foundation study, Bridging the Boating Safety Gap Between the Non-Profit and For-Profit Boating Industry, found that marine businesses are interested in doing more around safety, but need clearer, more consistent messaging, turnkey materials and a stronger business case showing how safety can support customer loyalty and reduce risk.

Because boating regulations typically differ across federal, state and local levels, the study found there is a strong call for clear and nationally standardized boating safety laws and educational requirements to increase awareness and improve compliance among boaters.

Limited resources, particularly among smaller companies, are also a significant barrier to implementing comprehensive boating safety initiatives.

And while the next big topic that’s been top of mind for boaters isn’t secluded to the marine industry, it certainly still has a big impact: inflation.

Rising prices across the board are resulting in consumers being picky about where they spend their money. However, this doesn’t mean they’ve given up on their favorite recreational activity all together ─ it simply means they are buying differently.

Earlier this year, NMMA reported continued softness across the recreational boating market as elevated interest rates and cautious consumer sentiment weigh on demand. On a rolling 12-month basis (February 2025–January 2026), new powerboat retail unit sales declined 9% year-over-year to 214,832 units.

Across segments, performance remained mixed but generally down. According to NMMA data, freshwater fishing boats, the industry’s largest segment, declined by 1.7% and continue to lead in overall volume.

Interest rates continue to pressure affordability and influence purchasing decisions—factors that historically impact large discretionary purchases like boats.

The recreational boating industry has always been resilient. The market isn’t going away anytime soon; it’s just high time for OEMs and dealerships to understand the new wave of boat purchasing.