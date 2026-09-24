Marine Tech Startup TONJO Makes US Debut

Marine tech company TONJO will make its U.S. debut at the International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) in Tampa to accelerate its entry into the market with its completed TONJO Intelligent Helm System installation.

The Shanghai-based company recently returned from the Cannes Yachting Festival, where it made an introduction with a number of leading European boatbuilders. TONJO also secured a pilot project to retrofit a sailing yacht for an owner preparing for a round-the-world voyage, the company notes.

TONJO’s next stop will be the Yachting Ventures Start-Up Pavilion at IBEX from October 6-8, where the team aims to establish the local relationships needed to launch and support its technology in the United States.

The TONJO Intelligent Helm System

Built on a unified software architecture, the system brings navigation, engine and systems monitoring, lighting, climate and entertainment together through a single interface. Voice control and vessel monitoring are designed to run on-device, the company notes, allowing core functionality to remain available in marine environments where connectivity is limited or unavailable.

TONJO founder Chenglun Zhang brings ten years of experience from China’s intelligent vehicle industry. From 2016 to 2019, he was among the first 20 employees at TuSimple, the company notes, the autonomous trucking technology company founded in 2015.

Today, TONJO’s approximately 20-person team brings together expertise in automotive cockpit software, vehicle control systems, connected platforms and the commercial scaling of technology businesses. TONJO is now applying that experience to the marine sector, its software is configurable across different boat types and shipyards and can continue improving through regular releases after delivery.

“The automotive industry spent the past decade turning the cockpit into one system that runs the whole vehicle,” said Zhang in a news release. “We’re bringing that approach to boats: one system that runs the whole vessel, so its functions are easier to understand, access and control.”

Building the Right US Partnerships at IBEX

TONJO plans to enter the US through a B2B2C model, the company notes, working with local distributors and after-sales service providers to reach boatbuilders, dealers and end users. The company is also seeking senior US marine industry advisors to support its market-entry strategy and the planned establishment of a US subsidiary in 2027.

“The United States is a strategically important market for TONJO, and IBEX gives us the opportunity to meet the people who can help us build the right foundations for long-term growth,” added Zhang in the news release. “Our experience has taught us that scaling advanced technology requires more than a strong product. It depends on trusted local relationships, industry expertise and dependable after-sales support.”

TONJO will exhibit alongside nine other international startups in the Yachting Ventures Start-Up Pavilion at IBEX 2026. Industry professionals interested in distribution, after-sales partnerships, product integration or advisory opportunities are invited to meet the team during the show.