KICKER Marine Introduces Leisure Pro Speaker MM at IBEX 2026

KICKER is broadening its speaker product offerings across its established Premium, Pro-formance, and leisure categories with the addition of a new Leisure Pro option. The new MM 6.5- and 8-inch coaxial speakers bring added performance and features to boaters.

KICKER’s marine speaker lineup serves distinctly different boating experiences, from the refined sound of premium M-Class to the high-output performance of their horn-loaded Pro-formance lineup, according to the company, along with the proven KM Series for everyday boating. MM creates a new Leisure Pro position between those offerings for boaters looking for another step in performance and features without moving to the top of the line.

KICKER Marine Audio created a new “Leisure Pro” model concept by adding MM 6.5” and 8” speakers, the company explains. Bringing several technologies and design principles from higher in the KICKER lineup into the new category, the MM adds flair and fun with a new LED-lit tweeter while maintaining KICKER’s Real Marine® standards for waterproofing, salt-fog protection and durability in the marine environment.

The coaxial speakers come with both white and black enclosures and have the KICKER Teteron domes that provide smooth definition of high frequencies and absorb energy that stops vibration, according to the company. They also boast a polypropylene dust cap and cone, flying t-leads, made of highly specialized tinsel wiring that is connected with KICKER’s corrosion-resistant and waterproof sealed locking plugs.

Jeremy Bale, KICKER Brand Manager said in a news release, “KICKER Marine Audio has built a lineup that gives boaters real choices based on how they use their boat, what they expect from their audio system and what they want to spend,” said Jeremy Bale, KICKER Marine Audio Brand Manager. “MM gives us another option between our proven KM Series and higher-performance marine offerings, adding features and performance while maintaining the quality, durability and sound KICKER Marine Audio is known for.”