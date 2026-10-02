Boating Industry Extends Top Dealers Submissions Deadline

The entry deadline for our Top Dealers program has been extended by two weeks! You now have until Friday, October 16th to nominate your dealership that is unsurpassed in business operations, professionalism, marketing tactics, customer service and more.

The Boating Industry Top 100 has recognized the top dealers in North America every year since 2005.

To be considered as a Top Dealer, dealers must complete one of two applications. These applications and outside research guide the editorial team to select the Top Dealers every year, including the coveted Dealer of the Year and Best in Class Dealers.

To see if your dealership qualifies or for additional information on the program, you can visit our Top Dealers page.