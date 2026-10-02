New Educational Video Highlights Risks for Hunters and Anglers

Hunters and anglers may not consider themselves boaters, but when they hunt or fish from a boat, boating safety can be a matter of life and death.

America’s Boating Channel has released a new video, “Hunting and Fishing in Boats,” highlighting the importance of safe boating practices for people who use boats to pursue their favorite outdoor activities.

In recent years, about one in three boating fatalities involved people who were hunting or fishing from a boat, and nearly nine in 10 of those deaths were caused by drowning, according to the organization. The statistics underscore the importance of wearing a life jacket and taking basic precautions before heading onto the water.

The video reminds hunters and anglers to wear properly fitted life jackets, avoid overloading their boats, distribute passengers and equipment evenly, check weather and water conditions, and move carefully around the boat. It also highlights the dangers of falls overboard and capsizing — particularly when operating smaller boats loaded with people and hunting or fishing equipment.

“Hunters and anglers are boaters when they take their activities onto the water,” said America’s Boating Club | United States Power Squadrons Chief Commander Mike Wiedel in a news release. “Taking a few basic safety precautions can make the difference between a successful day outdoors and a tragedy.”

The “Hunting and Fishing in Boats” video is available for free viewing at America’s Boating Channel YouTube Channel or on the free on-demand app on Roku or FireTV.