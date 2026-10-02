MIASF Promotes Gabriella Ramirez to Marketing and Brand Manager

The Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF) recently promoted Gabriella Ramirez to Marketing and Brand Manager. Ramirez, who previously served as the association’s Digital Media Specialist, will oversee MIASF’s overarching marketing strategy, brand identity, creative production and multi-channel communications.

In her expanded role, Ramirez will direct brand management across all association initiatives, according to the company, including creative collateral, digital media strategy, member publications and promotional campaigns supporting the region’s marine community. She will also spearhead promotional strategy and media coordination for signature association programs, including Salty Jobs, workforce development initiatives and event marketing. MIASF represents more than 500 member companies across Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, serving as the voice of a regional marine industry that generates $18.5 billion in annual economic impact and supports 142,000 jobs.

“Gabriella has brought exceptional creativity, vision, and energy to MIASF since joining our team,” said Lori Wheeler, Vice President of MIASF, in a news release. “As our programs expand and our digital presence continues to grow, her strategic focus on our brand and storytelling will be instrumental in elevating both the association and the South Florida marine industry.”

Ramirez has played a central role in modernizing MIASF’s communications footprint, according to the company, producing high-impact visual content, revamping member newsletters, and expanding the reach of the association’s educational video series.

“I am excited to take on this expanded leadership role and continue elevating the MIASF brand,” said Ramirez in the news release. “South Florida’s marine industry is vibrant, innovative, and essential to our region, and I look forward to telling our story in bold, engaging ways that support our members and inspire the next generation of marine leaders.”