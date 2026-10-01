PORT 32 Fort Lauderdale Expands Yacht Service Capabilities

Marine owner, operator, developer and acquirer PORT 32 Marinas, LLC (PORT 32) has expanded PORT 32 Fort Lauderdale’s capabilities as a comprehensive yacht repair, refit and service destination on the New River. The company has also named marine industry veteran Brian Kelley general manager of the marina and boatyard.

Kelley brings more than 30 years of experience in marina, shipyard and yacht-service operations to PORT 32 Fort Lauderdale. He oversees the marina and boatyard, works alongside the operations team and remains closely involved in the property’s daily activities, the company notes. His leadership priorities include safety, operational reliability, consistent communication and accessible service for PORT 32 members, guests and the Fort Lauderdale boating community. Matt Domke, who has served as general manager of PORT 32 Fort Lauderdale since 2022, will transition to the role of general manager of PORT 32 Palm Beach Gardens, opening in December 2026.

PORT 32 Fort Lauderdale combines an operational boatyard, upgraded wet basin and dry storage for 240 vessels with specialized marine businesses located on-site. The wet basin accommodates vessels up to 180 feet, the company notes, while a 150-metric-ton Marine Travelift provides full haul-out capabilities for yachts and large recreational vessels up to approximately 120 feet.

The marina’s contractor-friendly property allows captains and owners to coordinate multiple phases of maintenance, repair and refit work at one location. Its on-site providers offer bottom work, hull and topside refinishing, fiberglass and composite fabrication, engine service, marine electronics, electrical work, air conditioning, plumbing, mechanical service, detailing and other specialized capabilities, according to the company.

Additional Services at PORT 32

Together, the boatyard infrastructure and network of on-site marine businesses allow owners and captains to coordinate scheduled maintenance, inspections, repairs and refits without moving their vessels between multiple service locations.

“We are proud to welcome Brian Kelley to the PORT 32 Fort Lauderdale team. His experience across marina, shipyard and yacht-service operations makes him the right leader to guide the team this season and beyond,” said CEO Austin Schell in a news release. “As boaters prepare for the annual seasonal migration to South Florida, we encourage them to consider PORT 32 Fort Lauderdale for their service needs. One of our biggest differentiators is that we are much more than just dockage. We have an exceptional group of on-site marine service providers offering every aspect of a refit or repair, everything from bottom work and fiberglass repair to engine service, electronics, mechanical systems and major refit capabilities.”

“I am proud to step into this role as general manager and build on the strong foundation already in place at PORT 32 Fort Lauderdale,” added Kelley. “With the boatyard fully operational and a talented group of on-site marine specialists covering everything from hull work to electronics, my focus is on staying closely engaged with the team and our members. I want captains and owners to know they can count on PORT 32 for a safe, reliable and service-driven experience so they have more confidence and convenience, leading to a more enjoyable time on the water.”