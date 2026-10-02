Know Your Customer: The Financial Side of Selling Boats

By Capt. Brett Sause, AIF®, Certified Financial Fiduciary®

Every good boat salesperson knows their product. They know the engines, electronics, options, performance numbers and what separates one model from another. But how well do you know the person sitting across the desk?

That’s becoming increasingly important for boat dealerships because today’s customer isn’t making a buying decision based solely on whether they like the boat. Interest rates, market volatility, financing costs, liquidity and general economic uncertainty can all find their way into the showroom. A customer may love the boat and have the financial resources to buy it, yet still hesitate. That doesn’t always mean you have a sales problem. You may simply have a customer trying to get financially comfortable with the purchase.

Increases in Financing Prices

This is particularly relevant when financing enters the conversation. A customer may have started shopping six months ago with a certain purchase price and payment in mind. If borrowing costs change during that period, the payment available when they are finally ready to purchase may look different. The boat didn’t suddenly become more expensive. The cost of financing it did.

For a dealership, that distinction matters. When a customer pushes back on a payment, it may have little to do with how your boat is priced or how your salesperson presented it. Their expectations may have been established under a different interest-rate environment. Recognizing that can help a sales team better understand what is actually holding up the purchase.

The Impact of Market Volatility on Financials

Market volatility can affect the conversation as well, particularly as boat prices move higher. Many buyers of higher-dollar boats don’t keep all of their wealth sitting in cash. Their assets may be spread among investment portfolios, retirement accounts, real estate and privately held businesses. When financial markets become volatile, those customers notice.

Someone who felt completely comfortable considering a $300,000 or $500,000 boat several months ago may become more cautious after watching significant swings in an investment portfolio. Their overall financial situation may not have fundamentally changed, but their confidence may have. For a dealership, understanding that psychology is important. A customer who suddenly hesitates doesn’t necessarily mean another dealer offered a better price or something went wrong during the sales process. There may simply be more happening financially behind the decision than the salesperson can see.

Consider three customers sitting in your dealership looking at the same $300,000 boat. One is a 45-year-old business owner. Another is 62 and approaching retirement. The third is 70 and already retired. All three may have more than enough resources to purchase the boat, but they aren’t necessarily looking at that $300,000 the same way.

The business owner may have much of their capital tied to the company. The customer approaching retirement may be thinking differently about future cash flow. The retired customer may hold much of their wealth in an investment portfolio. Then there is the question of how the boat will be purchased. Cash, financing, investment liquidation and trade-in equity can each create different financial considerations for the customer.

Those aren’t decisions the dealership needs to make for them, nor should the dealership be providing financial, investment or tax advice. But knowing that these considerations exist can help a sales team understand why customers with similar financial resources can react very differently to the exact same boat.

Additional Cost Considerations

Purchase price and payment are only part of the customer’s financial picture. Dealers know this better than anyone. A customer moving from a trailerable single-outboard boat into a larger boat with triples, more sophisticated electronics and a permanent marina slip isn’t simply moving up in purchase price. Insurance, fuel, dockage, maintenance, engine service, winterization, detailing and repairs are different as well.

Experienced boaters generally understand those costs. A first-time buyer moving into a larger class of boat may not. That makes the total cost of ownership part of the customer’s decision, whether it comes up at the dealership or later that evening at the kitchen table.

This may be where financial planning and boat sales have more in common than people realize. In my profession, asking questions is often more valuable than immediately providing answers. You first need to understand what someone is trying to accomplish. The same applies on the sales floor.

When a qualified customer hesitates, the issue isn’t automatically price. Maybe the payment came in higher than expected. Maybe recent market volatility has made them more cautious. Maybe they’re concerned about the cost of moving into a larger boat. Maybe they’re approaching retirement. Maybe a spouse is worried about handling the boat. Or maybe they simply aren’t ready.

Understanding the actual concern gives the dealership a much clearer picture of where the customer stands. It also reinforces something that good salespeople have known for a long time: sometimes the most important part of the sales conversation is knowing when to stop talking and listen.

Understanding the Financial Mindset of the Customer

Dealerships invest considerable time and money making sure their sales teams understand the boats they sell, and that remains essential. But in the current economic environment, understanding the financial mindset of the customer can be another important part of the sales process.

Interest rates can change payments. Market volatility can affect confidence. The source of purchase funds can create considerations that aren’t visible from across the sales desk. And the cost of owning a larger boat can matter just as much to the customer as its purchase price.

None of that means your salespeople need to become financial planners. They don’t. It simply means recognizing that the customer isn’t making the boat purchase in isolation.

When someone walks into your dealership, there may actually be two questions running through their mind: “Is this the boat I want?” and “Am I comfortable making this purchase right now?”

Knowing the boat helps answer the first question. Knowing your customer helps you understand the second.

Capt. Brett Sause, AIF ®, Certified Financial Fiduciary ®, is the CEO and founder of AFG Wealth in Easton, Maryland, and founder of The Marine Minute. A U.S. Coast Guard Master Captain, Brett has spent much of his life working in and around the marine industry. He specializes in financial planning, retirement planning, protection planning, and wealth management for business owners, families, and professionals. Brett Sause is a Financial Adviser offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. AFG Wealth is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates and does not provide tax, legal, or accounting advice. SMRU 9129451.1 Exp 9/30/29