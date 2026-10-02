September 2026 – Top 10 Stories Revealed

Krystina SkiboOctober 2, 2026

September’s top story comes from the September 2026 issue of Boating Industry. Across calm freshwater lakes and unpredictable ocean swells, fishing boats enjoy an enduring, widespread popularity. Marine industry experts told us where the fishing boat industry is headed and what consumers are looking for in their vessels.

Other top stories for the month include TowBoatUS bringing on-water assistance to Lake Fork Reservoir, KICKER Marine introducing the Leisure Pro Speaker MM at IBEX 2026 and the latest Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing! Seminar was a huge success.

Here are the top 10, most-read articles of the month from Boating Industry.

Krystina SkiboOctober 2, 2026

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