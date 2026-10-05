Top Boating Safety Tips for Boat Owners

Whether you’re heading out for a relaxing afternoon cruise or setting off on an offshore fishing expedition, the open water offers an unmatched sense of freedom and adventure.

However, the aquatic environment can be as unpredictable as it is beautiful. A calm sunny morning can quickly give way to sudden weather shifts, equipment malfunctions or unexpected hazards, making preparation the key to a successful trip.

Masterful boating goes beyond simply knowing how to steer and dock—it requires a proactive commitment to safety that protects everyone on board. By adopting essential boating safety practices before you even unmoor, you ensure that every journey remains enjoyable, stress-free, and above all, safe for you and your passengers.

Technological Innovations

Technology has played a crucial role in advancing boating safety over the years. Without it, many boaters would be left stranded in rough waters.

On July 4th this year, WFO Watersports at Lake of the Ozarks had every boat in their fleet out on the water when a severe storm hit without warning. Using BookingCentral’s broadcast text messaging that’s built into their booking system, they reached every customer on the water and got them all to safety with zero injuries.

Sharon Wheeler from WFO Watersports, Lake of the Ozarks, shares that the storm brought torrential rain and estimated winds of 70 to 85 miles per hour.

“There is no way we could have personally called every renter within that critical 10-minute window,” she says. “BookingCentral gave us the ability to communicate quickly when every second mattered. We are incredibly grateful for that feature and genuinely believe it helped us protect a lot of people that day.”

Many boating safety organizations, such as TowBoatUS, have apps that consumers can download so they can reach out for help when in dangerous waters.

“The BoatUS National Dispatch Center is open 24-hours, 365 days a year to answer questions and dispatch towing and trailering assistance,” Michael Root, Head of TowBoatUS, explains. “While on the water, boaters can hail ‘TowBoatUS’ on VHF channel 16 or via Coast Guard relay to be connected to a TowBoatUS port in the boaters’ immediate area. Boaters can also call the BoatUS toll-free 24/7 Dispatch Center at 800-391-4869, or download the free BoatUS App, which connects boaters to the closest local towing captain.”

Advancing technologies are even making engine cut-off switch compliance easier for operators to prevent runaway boat accidents.

Historically, engine cut-off devices relied on a physical lanyard attached to the operator. Newer technologies, including wireless systems, can provide the same safety function while improving convenience and encouraging more consistent use.

“These technologies can automatically disable the propulsion system when a signal from an operator-carried device is lost, helping maintain the safety benefits of engine cut-off protection while reducing some of the practical limitations associated with traditional lanyards,” an American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) spokesperson says. “Regardless of the technology used, the objective remains the same: reducing the risk of uncontrolled vessels and improving safety for operators, passengers and nearby boaters.”

WFO Watersports Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.

Boating Safety Preparations for Storms

Safety preparations should begin well before severe weather is forecasted, according to Heather Lougheed, Vice President of the BoatUS Association.

“Boat owners should know their marina’s storm policies, decide in advance where and how they’ll secure their vessel and identify a haul-out facility, if necessary,” she says. “Because haul-out spaces can become limited as storms approach, boaters should make those arrangements early.”

Heather Lougheed, Vice President of BoatUS Association.

Lougheed notes that it’s also a good idea for boaters to assemble a “hurricane kit” with extra dock lines, chafe protection and other boat- or storage-specific storm-prep equipment such as multiple anchors for unusual in-water storage or tie-downs for land-based storage.

“Boaters should also make sure that all their usual safety equipment, like bilge pumps, are kept in top condition and inspected regularly,” she adds. “Owners should keep their insurance information, registration, current photos and other important documents accessible. The goal for boaters is to have major decisions made before a storm threatens the area.”

Once a storm passes, Lougheed suggests that owners should wait until conditions are safe and follow instructions from local authorities and their marina rather than immediately heading back to the vessel.

“Marinas should have procedures for safely assessing damage after a storm and communicating with customers, so owners should look for those instructions and updates before returning,” she says. “If a boater doesn’t receive an explicit signal of safety, they should wait or reach out to their marina before proceeding.”

If a boater finds that their vessel has been submerged, grounded or damaged after a storm, Lougheed advises that the most important thing is to not board the vessel or attempt to save it without professional assistance from a marina, salvor or other authority.

“Boaters should immediately get in contact with their marina and insurer to determine next steps, access those critical documents gathered ahead of the storm and take plenty of photos if it is safe to do so,” she says.

Quality Assurance Checks

Aside from making sure your boat is fully prepared ahead of a storm, owners should regularly check certain devices on their vessel to ensure everything is working properly. A spokesperson for ABYC suggests some features to address.

Carbon monoxide (CO) safety, for one, is addressed across multiple ABYC standards because preventing exposure requires more than simply installing a detector.

“ABYC takes a systems-based approach that focuses on reducing the potential for CO to be generated, enter occupied spaces or accumulate where passengers may be present,” the spokesperson says. “ABYC P-1 addresses exhaust system design and installation to help ensure engine exhaust is safely routed away from occupants, while ABYC H-2 addresses the sealing of bulkheads and ventilation to reduce the potential for hazardous gases to accumulate within the vessel. ABYC A-24 covers the installation of carbon monoxide detectors and alarms in accommodation spaces, providing an important layer of occupant protection.”

Other essential safety audit checklist items include fuel hose inspections, bilge pump testing, fire extinguisher checks, expiration date checks on flares and testing carbon monoxide detectors (which many people don’t realize have expiration dates).

Checking the condition of life jackets as well as the correct number based on total occupants allowed is another important checklist item, according to the ABYC spokesperson. It’s also important to make sure registration stickers are current, as well as the condition of dock lines and anchor rode (if used).

If boaters have a particular safety concern that isn’t mentioned above, they can use ABYC’s online Certified Technician Directory to find professionals in their area.

“They should look for a technician whose current certification matches their specific concern – or an ABYC Master Technician who has demonstrated expertise across at least three specialties,” the ABYC spokesperson advises. “For concerns involving a boat’s overall condition, especially when purchasing a used boat, a qualified marine surveyor can also provide a broader inspection and help identify areas that need attention.”

Education Around Boating Safety

Aside from ABYC, there are many organizations that promote boating safety, offering recreational boaters educational videos, safety tutorials and other special resources.

Recently, the Sea Tow Foundation conducted a study, Bridging the Boating Safety Gap Between the Non-Profit and For-Profit Boating Industry, which found that marine businesses are interested in doing more around safety, but need clearer, more consistent messaging, turnkey materials and a stronger business case showing how safety can support customer loyalty and reduce risk.

“There’s an issue with a lot of for-profit boating companies having concerns about the time it takes to do boating safety courses, offer boating safety materials and the cost involved,” Gail Kulp, Executive Director of the Sea Tow Foundation, says. “Many of the companies don’t have the manpower or the money to do it all, which is another big issue, as well.”

To make education around boating safety easier to implement, the Sea Tow Foundation is working on bridging the gap between non-profit and for-profit marine companies.

“We all promote boating safety. We may do it in different ways, but the Sea Tow Foundation gets funding from either federal entities or donations that provide a funding mechanism to promote boating safety,” Kulp says. “And with that, we have all the materials ready to go for the for-profit companies so they don’t have to recreate anything.”

The Sea Tow Foundation has safety videos, online courses, major talking points, life jacket learner programs and more to help promote boating safety. All these resources are available for for-profit organizations to use as they need.

Boaters can also turn to the BoatUS Foundation, the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA), ABYC, the National Safe Boating Council, the United States Coast Guard, the Water Sports Foundation (WSF) and America’s Boating Club | United States Power Squadrons, among others, for additional information on boating safety.

This article was originally published in the September 2026 issue of Boating Industry.