MIASF Launches RefitX Conference and Expo

The Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF), owner of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS), just announced the launch of RefitX, a new two-day conference and exhibition dedicated exclusively to the yacht refit industry that will debut during FLIBS 2027.

Set to take place in its own dedicated space at the Broward County Convention Center, RefitX will be held in the Atlantic Ballroom, part of the convention center’s new expansion. The event will combine a robust educational program and a dedicated exhibition featuring shipyards, skilled trades, designers, engineers, technology providers, manufacturers and other specialized marine professionals together to exchange knowledge, address shared challenges and explore opportunities shaping the future of the industry, according to the organization.

RefitX a Dedicated Forum for the Refit Sector

As yachts become more technologically advanced and owners look to extend vessel lifecycles, modernize onboard systems, improve efficiency and sustainability, and rethink interiors, the refit sector keeps evolving, and successful projects increasingly require this kind of collaboration from specialists. The conference will take place on Wednesday, October 27 and Thursday, October 28 during FLIBS 2027, according to the organization, creating a dedicated forum for the refit sector alongside the world’s largest in-water boat show and the global marine industry it brings to Fort Lauderdale.

“South Florida is one of the world’s leading centers for yacht refit, repair and marine services, and RefitX comes at a time of renewed investment and attention across the U.S. maritime industry,” said Phil Purcell, CEO and President of MIASF, in a news release. “As shipyards invest in infrastructure, technology and workforce development, there is a real opportunity to bring the industry together to exchange ideas, address shared challenges and help shape what comes next for the refit sector.”

RefitX programming will address both the day-to-day realities of executing complex refit projects and the larger trends shaping the sector. Education will be at the core of RefitX, and attendees can expect keynotes and expert-led discussions, panels addressing major issues facing the refit industry, real-world project case studies, conversations around emerging technology and innovation, as noted by the organization. Topics will span emerging technologies and materials, project planning and execution, workforce development, yard modernization, sustainability, supply chain challenges and evolving owner expectations, with opportunities for specialists from across the industry to share lessons learned and proven approaches.

“Refit is an important and evolving part of the marine industry, and we are excited about the opportunity to create a dedicated forum for the professionals working across this space,” said Andrew Doole, President of U.S. Boat Shows at Informa Markets, in the news release. “While the full RefitX will launch in 2027, we’re excited to introduce elements at FLIBS 2026 that will give attendees a preview of the topics, discussions and opportunities they can expect next year.”

Additional details about RefitX, including confirmed dates, programming, speakers, registration, sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities, will be announced in the future.