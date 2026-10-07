Yamaha Pro Nick LeBrun Wins 2026 Ultimate Angler World Championship on Lake Guntersville

Krystina SkiboOctober 7, 2026
yamaha
Yamaha Pro Angler Nick LeBrun is the 2026 Ultimate Angler World Champion. Photo credit: Yamaha.

Yamaha Pro Nick LeBrun captured the 2026 Ultimate Angler World Championship on Saturday, October 3, at Lake Guntersville. The Louisiana pro finished the three-day event with a total weight of 69 pounds, 2 ounces to claim the $500,000 first-place prize.

“I used to tell people that if you can win about every five years, you’ll stay relevant,” LeBrun said in a news release. “Well, this is like winning five tournaments in one day. I can’t even describe it. It means everything to my family. It means everything to my sponsors, and I’ll never forget it.”

LeBrun entered the final day in 10th place with 41 pounds, according to the company, trailing leader Bryan Schmitt by 6 pounds, 13 ounces. He weighed the heaviest bag of the final day at 28 pounds, 2 ounces to move to the top of the leaderboard and secure the victory by 1 pound, 10 ounces.

Capitalizing on the Championship

LeBrun overcame a significant setback during the second day of competition when he lost a prop blade approximately 10 miles up the river, the company notes. The incident cost him about an hour and 20 minutes of fishing time, but he returned to the water and caught 22 pounds to move into 10th place.

Rain moved into the area Saturday and helped LeBrun capitalize on his final-day opportunity, according to the company.

“When the rain started, the big ones in my area really started biting,” LeBrun said in the news release. “I caught a couple 6-pounders almost back-to-back, and that got the momentum train rolling.”

The win marked LeBrun’s second major victory on Lake Guntersville, according to the company. He previously won a Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit event on the lake in May 2022.

The 2026 Ultimate Angler World Championship began Thursday with 200 anglers, with the top 50 advancing to Saturday’s final round. The event awarded more than $1 million in total payouts.

Krystina SkiboOctober 7, 2026

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