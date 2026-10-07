Rightboat Appoints Evan Davis to Lead Key Accounts and Enterprise Growth in North America

Rightboat has appointed Evan Davis as Key Account Director for North America, adding dedicated senior commercial leadership for strategic dealer groups, key accounts and enterprise growth opportunities across the North American marine market.

Davis will lead and expand relationships with some of Rightboat’s largest and most complex customers. He will focus on growing existing partnerships, developing new strategic business and helping dealer groups use Rightboat’s marketplace and marketing products effectively across their organizations, according to the company.

Davis brings senior experience in marine retail and software implementation, giving him a practical understanding of the operational and technology priorities facing large, multi-location dealer organizations.

“Strategic dealer groups are managing larger portfolios, more locations and increasingly complex marketing operations,” said Charlie Jefferson, Vice President of Sales, Americas at Rightboat, in a news release. “Evan gives these customers a senior point of contact who can align Rightboat’s marketplace and marketing tools with their growth plans. That means clearer account strategy, better coordination across locations and more consistent execution – ultimately helping customers improve visibility, lead performance and return on their marketing investment.”

Rightboat has expanded its commercial offering over the past year with products including Propel, SmartReach, LeadRelay, Rightboat Beacon, AnchorPoint and Ignite, with Rightboat Current scheduled to follow. Davis will work with key accounts to identify the right mix of marketplace, lead and campaign tools for their needs and help expand adoption across dealer organizations, according to the company.

His appointment is part of Rightboat’s broader investment in specialized North American capabilities across customer acquisition, strategic account management, customer success and campaign operations.