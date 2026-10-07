Registration Opens for the 32nd Annual Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade

Krystina SkiboOctober 7, 2026
Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade
Image provided by Sean Paul Photography, Leonard Bryant Photography, Susan Speaks McGirt, and the Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County.

Registration is officially open for the 32nd Annual Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade! Presented by the Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County (MIAPBC), this free, family-friendly event will kick off the holiday season on Saturday, December 5 at 6 p.m. From now through December 1, participants will have the chance to win cash and other prizes. Early registrants can enjoy special perks and raffles with VIP prizes.

MIAPBC states that boaters who register by Wednesday, November 18, can enjoy exclusive perks for early boat registration. Early registrants will be entered into two raffles: the chance to win two tickets to the Windward VIP Club at the Palm Beach International Boat Show, valued at $950, and the chance to win $500 cash. Early registrants will also have their $50 refundable deposit waived.

MIAPBC encourages boaters to bring their most creative holiday spirit to the water. A panel of judges will evaluate each vessel based on lights, enthusiasm and themed décor. Boaters will compete across a range of vessel size categories, plus “Best of Parade,” “Fan Favorite” and “Corporate.” More than $10,000 in cash and prizes are on the line, and first-time participants have an extra reason to join the fun with the “Rookie of the Year” category. The winner will take home a custom award, $250 in cash and bragging rights for their first voyage into the holiday spotlight.

The parade will travel along the Intracoastal Waterway from North Palm Beach to the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse, according to the association, with the fleet led by a spectacular traveling Zambelli fireworks display. The event will also be collecting toys along the route and at designated locations in support of Toys for Tots and Little Smiles. Last year, MIAPBC collected more than 16,000toys to support children in the community.

Register early, claim your perks and get in the running to win big at the Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade!

Boat registrants are required to attend the Captain’s Meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, at The Twisted Tuna. Registration is available online at palmbeachboatparade.com or by calling (561) 863-0012.

Krystina SkiboOctober 7, 2026

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