America’s Boating Club Debuts New Member Boat Insurance Program

Krystina SkiboOctober 9, 2026
America’s Boating Club | United States Power Squadrons

America’s Boating Club | United States Power Squadrons has announced a new affinity boat insurance program with Core Insurance Group, giving members access to insurance options from multiple marine insurance carriers.

The new program is designed to provide members with greater flexibility and additional coverage options while recognizing the value of boating education, according to the organization.

Core Insurance Group’s multi-carrier approach allows members to compare insurance options based on their vessel, boating activities and individual insurance needs. Depending on the participating carrier and underwriting requirements, some boats more than 20 years old and valued at less than $100,000 may not require a vessel survey, according to the organization.

The program also provides opportunities for participating carriers to recognize boating education through available discounts or underwriting credits, the organization notes. Eligibility and savings vary by carrier and individual policy.

Core Insurance Group has also worked with participating carriers to provide additional insured status for America’s Boating Club | United States Power Squadrons, where applicable, on qualifying instructor policies.

As part of the partnership, Core Insurance Group will support America’s Boating Club | United States Power Squadrons programs and services and promote the organization to its existing boat-owner customers, according to the organization. Members of America’s Boating Club are eligible for discounts in the affinity insurance program.

“Insurance is an important consideration for every boat owner, and this new program gives our members access to more options,” said America’s Boating Club | United States Power Squadrons Chief Commander Mike Wiedel in a news release. “We’re pleased to partner with Core Insurance Group and provide another benefit that recognizes the importance of boating education and safety.”

Krystina SkiboOctober 9, 2026

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