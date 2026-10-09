Tigé and ATX Bring Wake Performance to Central Florida

Luxury wake and surf boats manufacturer Tigé Boats, Inc. recently welcomed Nautical One Marine Center as an authorized dealer for both Tigé and ATX Surf Boats. The new dealership brings award-winning wakesurf and wakeboard performance to boaters throughout Central Florida and the greater Orlando area.

As a family-owned dealership, Nautical One Marine Center brings more than 40 years of dealership experience in the outdoor lifestyle industry, according to the company, spanning three generations of family members.

“We’re extremely proud and excited to carry the Tigé and ATX surf boat brands,” said Serina Strollo, General Sales Manager of Nautical One Marine Center, in a news release. “We know our customers are going to love the industry-leading, award-winning features that Tigé and ATX deliver with every boat. The quality of their wake boats is unmatched in our market.”

With the addition of Tigé and ATX, Nautical One customers gain access to two towboat brands with options for a wide range of boating lifestyles and budgets.