Seaview Appoints Hans Rooker as National Sales Manager

Seaview recently appointed Hans Rooker as National Sales Manager, adding nearly 30 years of marine industry experience to the manufacturer of mounting solutions and watertight cable seals for marine and vehicle electronics.

Rooker joins Seaview following more than 25 years with Standard Horizon Marine, according to the company, where he progressed through technical support, account management and regional sales roles before becoming National Sales Manager. His background combines hands-on product knowledge with extensive experience supporting dealers and distributors.

“Hans brings an understanding of this industry that comes from working directly with customers at every level,” said Jason Romesburg, President of Seaview, in a news release. “He knows the technical questions, the demands on dealers, and what it takes to build lasting relationships. That combination makes him a strong addition to Seaview and a valuable resource for our partners.”

Hans Rooker’s New Role

As National Sales Manager, Rooker will oversee wholesale domestic sales for both Seaview and APEX by Seaview, support dealers and distributors, manage independent sales representatives, represent the company at trade shows, and handle customer calls and sales inquiries. Based remotely in Arizona, he will travel for trade shows and customer visits as needed, according to the company, bringing his technical knowledge and sales experience to help customers and partners select the right solutions.

The appointment brings that experience to Seaview’s expanding product portfolio, which includes radar and satellite antenna mounts, instrument pods, Starlink mounting solutions and watertight cable seals.

“Having worked in technical support, retail, and sales, I understand how important it is to give customers clear answers and dependable support,” said Rooker in the news release. “Seaview’s products serve a practical need wherever electronics are installed on boats and vehicles. I look forward to working with the team and building relationships with the customers and partners who bring those solutions to market.”