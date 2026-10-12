Sea Tow and Savvy Navvy Collaborate to Advance Safer Boating

Sea Tow, recognized throughout the marine industry as Your Road Service at Sea®, and marine navigation app Savvy Navvy have announced a new collaboration to bring digital navigation tools and on-water safety knowledge together for boaters across the United States.

Through the collaboration, Sea Tow Captains at more than 100 franchise locations nationwide have access to Savvy Navvy Premium accounts, according to the company, while Sea Tow members receive an exclusive discount on their own Premium subscription and access to a curated series of safety resources.

Complimentary Tools for Safer Boating

Savvy Navvy’s smart routing functionality offers data to plan an efficient course, manage fuel more effectively and better understand the conditions ahead, as well as find the nearest Sea Tow location standing by to assist. When creating their profile, Savvy Navvy states that users set their cruising speed and fuel efficiency to match their vessel and engine. Based on environmental conditions, the app can estimate if their fuel efficiency is being helped or hindered by the conditions and provide a dynamic ETA based on speed and progress.

“Boaters are looking for practical ways to make the most of their time on the water, and this collaboration brings together two brands focused on helping them do just that,” said Sea Tow President Kristen Frohnhoefer in a news release. “Savvy Navvy expands the resources available to Sea Tow Captains and members, whether they’re planning their next trip or already underway.”

Savvy Navvy complements the features available through the Sea Tow App, according to the company, including radar and wind tracking, tides, Coastal Marine Zone forecasts, and direct access to Sea Tow’s on-water assistance. Together, the apps provide boaters with complementary tools to plan ahead, better prepare before leaving the dock and make informed decisions while underway.

“We’re excited to work with Sea Tow and bring Savvy Navvy to Captains and members nationwide,” said David Cusworth, Head of Partnerships and Innovation at Savvy Navvy, in the news release. “Nearly 5,000 boating professionals are already part of our professional program, and their real-world feedback has helped shape what we’ve built. Extending that program to Sea Tow Captains, while making Savvy Navvy more accessible to members, is a natural fit, and together we can give more boaters the tools and information to better understand what they’re heading into before they leave the dock.”