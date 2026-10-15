New Animated Navigation Rules Part 2 Video Released

America’s Boating Channel has released “Animated Navigation Rules Part 2,” a new educational video that helps recreational boaters understand marine navigation lights and their role in preventing collisions on the water.

Navigation lights provide critical information about a vessel’s position, direction of travel and activity, particularly at night and during periods of restricted visibility. Understanding how to interpret these lights helps boaters identify other vessels, assess potential collision risks and make informed decisions while underway.

The animated video illustrates key concepts related to marine navigation lights, according to the organization, helping viewers recognize the lights displayed by different vessels and better understand their significance under the U.S. Coast Guard’s navigation rules.

Knowing how to identify navigation lights is an essential boating safety skill. Boaters should understand the lights required for their own vessels and be able to recognize the lights displayed by other boats to navigate safely after dark.

The video is available for viewing at America’s Boating Channel YouTube Channel or on the free on-demand app on Roku or FireTV.

America’s Boating Channel offers a library of free boating safety and education videos covering navigation, equipment, boating operations and other topics important to recreational boaters. The videos are available online and can be used by individual boaters, boating educators and America’s Boating Club squadrons to support boating safety education.