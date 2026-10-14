BoatUS Foundation and Terrebonne Parish Remove Abandoned Boats From Terrebonne Basin

The BoatUS Foundation and Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government (TPCG) recently removed two abandoned and derelict vessels (ADVs) from waterways across Terrebonne Parish, La., a major milestone in the parish’s effort to clear its bayous of sunken and derelict boats.

The removal, which ran October 6-7, targeted vessels throughout the Terrebonne Basin, part of the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary. These abandoned boats have sat idle in local waterways for years, according to the organization, becoming navigational and pollution hazards that threaten the clean, safe and navigable bayous the region depends on for its economy, lifestyle and culture. Clearing these hazards improves access for commercial and recreational fishing, boating and tourism activities like swamp tours and bird watching.

The project plans to remove about 75 vessels total. Crews have already pulled nearly 50 from the water, according to the organization, including the two this week.

“In Terrebonne Parish, bayous are more than just waterways. They are central to who we are, our history and our culture,” said Chief Administrative Officer of the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Noah Lirette in a news release. “Removing these vessels is how we keep these waterways safe and open for the people who depend on them.”

An Overarching Effort to Remove Abandoned Boats

The effort, funded by a grant from the BoatUS Foundation, is part of a larger national initiative to remove hundreds of ADVs from waterways, supported by a 2023 award from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Marine Debris Program. Terrebonne Parish is one of 10 organizations across five states, one reservation and two territories to receive support under this national program, according to the organization.

“This partnership with the BoatUS Foundation is proving what local and national partners can do together,” said President of the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Jason Bergeron in the news release. “Removing these vessels from our local waterways is a real step forward for Terrebonne.”

For BoatUS Foundation, the removal marks significant progress for a project years in the making.

“Terrebonne Parish is determined to clear its waterways of derelict vessels, and this removal helps them do just that,” said BoatUS Foundation Program Manager Michael Moore in the news release. “Every boat we pulled out means safer passage and cleaner waterways for the boaters, tour operators and families who depend on these bayous every day. That’s what this program is built to do.”

BoatUS Foundation’s national ADV program includes a public database to report and track abandoned vessels across the United States, U.S. territories and the Freely Associated States.

To report an abandoned or derelict vessel in your area, submit a report here.