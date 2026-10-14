Yamaha Marine Announces Power Into Fall Sales Event

Yamaha Marine gives customers more ways to add value to their next outboard purchase with the “Power Into Fall” sales event. From October 12 through December 14, 2026, customers who purchase select, new, eligible Yamaha four-stroke outboards can take advantage of additional Yamaha Extended Service (Y.E.S.) coverage and dealer credit, depending on horsepower range.

“‘Power Into Fall’ gives customers more ways to add value across a range of Yamaha outboard horsepower categories,” said Frank Wilhelm, Advertising and Digital Marketing Manager, Yamaha Marine Engine Systems, in a news release. “From increased Y.E.S. coverage to dealer credit and a Siren bonus offer, the promotion provides added benefits with a Yamaha purchase as customers head into the fall and winter months.”

Through the promotion, customers who purchase eligible, new Yamaha outboards in the 30- to 350-horsepower range can receive three years of Y.E.S. coverage*, while customers who purchase eligible, new 425- and 450-horsepower outboards can receive two years of Y.E.S. coverage*, according to the company.

Customers who purchase eligible, new Yamaha outboards in the 60-to-175-horsepower range can also receive up to $600 in dealer credit toward the purchase of additional goods and/or services, based on MSRP. The dealer credit is $300 for 60-to-90 horsepower models, $400 for 115-horsepower models and $600 for 150-to-175-horsepower models, the company details. For customers purchasing eligible, new Yamaha outboards in the 2.5-to-25-horsepower range, the “Power Into Fall” sales event offers up to $500 in dealer credit toward the purchase of additional goods and/or services, based on MSRP.

In addition, customers who purchase an eligible, new Yamaha outboard and activate a Siren subscription during the promotion dates can also receive a $500 dealer credit toward the purchase of Siren accessories, according to the company.

Additional terms and conditions apply*. Consumers should see authorized, participating Yamaha outboard dealers for a complete list of eligible outboards and all terms, conditions and procedures.