Fairline Yachts Selects Syspro for Precision Operations

Syspro, the industrial AI company for manufacturing and distribution, has been selected by British luxury motor yacht manufacturer Fairline Yachts for its industrial AI platforms, Syspro ERP and Syspro Torque, to support operations from design and engineering through to aftersales.

Fairline is modernizing its wider IT infrastructure to support the next chapter of its growth. Syspro cloud ERP is the cornerstone of that program, bringing design, procurement, production, warehousing and aftersales onto one platform. Syspro Torque will add industrial AI capabilities, with every decision logged and under operator control.

“As part of our business modernization, we needed an ERP platform with the depth to support every part of the organization. We chose Syspro because it gives us that in one system, and the integrated Torque AI will make it easier and more efficient to use, letting us create reports and interrogate our data quickly and clearly. This will help us stay agile and make well-informed decisions, ultimately creating smoother, more efficient journeys for our teams, our customers and our suppliers,” said Adrian Smith, Head of Strategy, Performance and Innovation at Fairline Yachts, in a news release.

“Fairline is exactly the kind of manufacturer we built Syspro for, and a sign of where manufacturing is heading,” added Leanne Taylor, CEO at Syspro. “One ERP connecting the whole business gives manufacturers a strong operational foundation. Torque builds on that, using manufacturing context to help people find the right information faster and make better decisions. We are proud to support an iconic British name with more than 60 years behind it.”

Syspro premium solutions partner HIT Technology will lead the implementation, according to the company, working with the Fairline team to improve operations, streamline processes and support the company’s continued growth.

“We are proud that our approach to service and long-term partnership stood out to a brand with such high standards. Our team will work closely with Fairline to implement the platform across its operations and establish a strong foundation for its wider modernization program,” said Andrew Longland, Managing Director, HIT Technology, in the news release.