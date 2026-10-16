NMMA Announces The Discover Boating DTX Boat Show

The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) has just announced it is adding a new show to its industry-owned Discover Boating boat show portfolio. The Discover Boating DTX Boat Show will debut March 18–21, 2027, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, creating a new marketplace for the recreational marine industry to connect with boat buyers across North Texas.

Texas ranks third in the U.S. for boating expenditures and is home to more than 625,000 registered boats, according to the organization, with recreational boating generating more than $11.8 billion in annual economic impact and supporting more than 38,000 jobs statewide. The Dallas-Fort Worth region alone accounts for approximately 179,000 registered boats and $1.9 billion in recreational boating economic impact.

“Texas is one of the strongest boating markets in the country and North Texas has an enthusiastic boating community and a growing population of potential buyers that have historically been underserved,” said Frank Hugelmeyer, NMMA President and CEO, in a news release. “Our goal is to turn the Discover Boating DTX Boat Show into one of the nation’s top annual showcases by featuring the best boat brands and regional dealers while also leveraging Discover Boating’s powerful national marketing reach. This approach will help to attract and engage thousands of new boaters and provide Texas families and local consumers with the best options for both their budget and lifestyle.”

Experience the Discover Boating DTX Boat Show

The DTX Boat Show will draw on Discover Boating’s consumer reach and NMMA’s experience producing boat shows in major U.S. markets. Plans include experiential features, boating education and promotions designed to help attendees explore boating, compare products and connect directly with marine businesses, according to the organization.

Space sales for the inaugural show have begun, with several local dealers already committed to exhibiting in 2027.

“We’re excited to expand our relationship with the NMMA into another North American market and help bring Dallas a brand-new boat show experience through the Discover Boating DTX Boat Show,” said Brendan Bailey, General Manager, MarineMax Dallas & MarineMax Dallas Yacht Center @ Pier121 Marina, in the news release. “North Texas has a passionate boating community, and we’ve long wanted a show that reflects the size, energy, and opportunity of this market. This is an exciting step forward—bringing the industry together, welcoming new boaters, and giving families a chance to discover everything life on the water has to offer.”

“One Water Marine is eager to be part of the Discover Boating DTX Boat Show and see the vision they have for bringing a new level of energy and engagement to the Dallas-Ft. Worth boating community,” added Toby Blackney, Regional Manager, One Water Marine. “With more activations, a focus on marine technology and innovation, and opportunities for attendees to get excited about the marine industry, this show is creating an experience that goes beyond simply looking at boats. We’re excited to be a part of a show that is focused on growing the boating community, creating memorable experiences, and bringing people together around everything the marine industry has to offer.”

“North Texas has the lakes, the customers and the passion for boating, and we’re excited to be a part of the new Discover Boating DTX Boat Show to Dallas. Bringing dealers and marinas together in a premier annual boating marketplace gives new and experienced boaters a place to explore the latest boats and technology, get ownership questions answered and find support to get on the water. Whether buying a first boat or upgrading, it’s about making more time for family, friends and fun, and marinas help facilitate just that” added Jeff Rose, Principal, Waterview Marinas. “I’m looking forward to seeing the industry come together and show what North Texas boating is all about.”

NMMA states that it has secured a lease through 2029 for 300,000 square feet at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. The 2027 show will run March 18-21, 2027, with future show dates set for March 16–19, 2028, and March 1–4, 2029. The convention center’s significant expansion and renovation, expected to be completed in 2031, position the event for long-term growth.

Darren Envall, NMMA vice president of Midwest/Midsouth Boat & Sport Shows, will serve as show manager in the DTX Boat Show’s inaugural year. For information about exhibit opportunities, contact Envall at denvall@nmma.org.