Boating Industry Extends Top Dealers Submissions Deadline

The entry deadline for Boating Industry‘s Top Dealers program has been extended! You now have until Friday, October 23rd to nominate your dealership that is unsurpassed in business operations, professionalism, marketing tactics, customer service and more.

The Boating Industry Top 100 has recognized the top dealers in North America every year since 2005.

To be considered as a Top Dealer, dealers must complete one of two applications. These applications and outside research guide the editorial team to select the Top Dealers every year, including the coveted Dealer of the Year and Best in Class Dealers.

For the Full Top Dealers Application, click here.

For the Simple Top Dealers Application, click here.