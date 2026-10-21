MMA Accepting Entries for 2026 Neptune Awards

Marine Marketers of America (MMA) is now accepting entries for the 2026 Neptune Awards competition.

“Behind every great marketing campaign is a team of talented, passionate people who bring our industry to life,” said Alisdair Martin, President of MMA, in a news release. “The Neptune Awards are about recognizing those people, celebrating their creativity and inspiring all of us to keep raising the bar. Our industry is full of extraordinary marketing talent, and I’m incredibly proud that Marine Marketers of America provides a stage to showcase the very best of it.”

The 2026 Neptune Awards recognize excellence across 22 categories, including Best Use of AI, Boat & Trade Show Marketing, Dealership Experiential – Campaign, Email Marketing, Event Marketing / Grassroots, Industry Rising Star, Integrated Marketing, Lead Generation, Marketing Agency of the Year, Marketing Collaboration, Marketing Innovation, Internal Marketing Team of the Year, New Vessel Model Launch, New Product (Non-Boat) & Accessory Launch, Paid Advertising, Product Literature, Social Media Campaign, Influencer & Content Creator Campaign, Video <2 Minutes (Short Form Social Content), Video 2+ Minutes (Long Form), Video Series and Website.

Neptune Awards Categories

The Best Use of AI category recognizes innovative applications of artificial intelligence in marketing strategy, according to MMA, including personalized content, chatbots, predictive analytics, AI-generated social content, customer experience, advertising optimization and hyper-personalization, as well as AI in data, analytics and insights.

The Marketing Agency of the Year category recognizes marketing agencies that have delivered creativity, execution and measurable business growth for their marine industry clients, over the past year, according to MMA. Nominations for this category should showcase how entrants practice their expertise with delivered measurable results, specifically with their work for marine industry clients, through case studies, performance metrics, client outcomes or ROI’s.

The 2026 program also features three distinct video categories: Video <2 Minutes (Short Form Social Content), Video 2+ Minutes (Long Form) and Video Series, recognizing short-form social content, longer-form brand promotion videos and campaigns built around a series of promotional videos, respectively.

The King Neptune Award will also be awarded to the top entry among all categories and is not included in the 22 entry categories, according to MMA.