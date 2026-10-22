Mike Lindberg Elected Chair of NMMA Engine Manufacturers Division

Mike Lindberg, Vice President of Marine at Ilmore Marine, has been elected chair of the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) Engine Manufacturers Division (EMD) for the 2027–2028 term. Lindberg succeeds Ben Speciale of Yamaha, who chaired the division for the past two years.

The EMD brings together the industry’s engine manufacturers to advance marine propulsion technology, coordinate on regulatory and advocacy priorities, and address shared challenges facing recreational boating. As chair, Lindberg will work alongside fellow industry leaders to shape the division’s agenda and represent engine manufacturers within the broader NMMA, according to the organization. Lindberg will hold the EMD chairmanship in addition to his continued service on the NMMA Executive Committee.

“I am honored by the confidence my industry peers have placed in me and excited for the opportunity to serve the recreational boating industry in this new role,” Lindberg said in a news release. “As an avid boater, I have a deep appreciation for the people, products, and experiences that make this industry so special. One of our greatest strengths is the collaborative spirit that exists across our industry, bringing competitors together to address shared opportunities and challenges for the benefit of boating as a whole.”

“I would also like to thank Ben Speciale of Yamaha for his leadership and guidance as Chair over the past two years,” Lindberg continued. “I look forward to building on the strong foundation he helped establish. My goal is to help ensure our industry remains innovative, strong, and united while continuing to protect and expand waterway access, grow participation in boating, and preserve the boating lifestyle for future generations.”