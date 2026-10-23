Electrification at the Dock: How to Assess a Power Upgrade Before You Commit

By Sia

Marina power systems are being asked to do more than most of them were designed for.

Boats carry larger electrical loads than they did when many docks were built. Liveaboard demand has grown. Some operators are now weighing vehicle charging as well. The result is a familiar situation: the system still works, but nobody is confident about how much headroom is left.

An electrification upgrade is a significant capital decision, and the hardest part is usually not choosing equipment. It is deciding what the project actually needs to cover. Below is a way to work through that question before committing to a scope.

Start with What the System Was Built For

Before looking at new equipment, establish what is already installed. Three pieces of information matter most: the age of the distribution equipment, the original design capacity and whether the components are still supported by their manufacturers.

That last point is often overlooked. A system can be functioning and still be a risk if replacement parts are no longer available. When a breaker fails in peak season and the part takes six weeks to source, the cost is not the part. It is the berth that cannot be rented.

Documenting what exists also gives you a baseline. Without it, every later conversation about capacity becomes a matter of opinion.

Separate the Three Demands on the System

Operators tend to treat power demand as a single number, which makes the problem look larger and less tractable than it is. It helps to split it into three:

Existing berth demand. What the current customers actually draw, measured rather than estimated. Actual peak demand is frequently lower than the sum of the pedestal ratings, because not every berth draws at once. Measuring it for a full season gives you a real figure to work from.

What the current customers actually draw, measured rather than estimated. Actual peak demand is frequently lower than the sum of the pedestal ratings, because not every berth draws at once. Measuring it for a full season gives you a real figure to work from. Growth in boat loads. Larger boats with more systems on board. This is gradual and predictable, and it is where a phased plan earns its value.

Larger boats with more systems on board. This is gradual and predictable, and it is where a phased plan earns its value. New demands. Vehicle charging is the one operators ask about most often now. It is a different load profile from a boat, and it usually needs its own assessment rather than being added to the berth total.

Keeping these separate keeps the project honest. A system that is adequate for existing demand may still need work for growth, and the two should not be priced as one blended figure.

Five Questions That Determine Scope

These are the questions worth answering before an engineer is asked to design anything.

First, what is the measured peak demand per dock? Not the nameplate total, the measured figure. If no one has measured it, that is the first task.

Second, what condition is the distribution equipment in, and is it still supported? Age alone is not the criterion. Availability of parts and the condition of enclosures, terminations and protective devices matter more.

Third, what is the condition of the grounding and bonding system? This is the part of the installation that is least visible and most often deferred. It is also the part an inspector will focus on, and the part that determines whether a fault clears properly.

Fourth, what are customers actually asking for? Requests for higher amperage at specific berths, or for charging, tell you where demand is concentrated. That is more useful than a uniform upgrade across the whole marina.

Fifth, what is the phasing plan? Almost no marina needs to replace everything at once. Deciding which docks go first, and why, converts a large project into a sequence of manageable ones.

Phasing Usually Beats Wholesale Replacement

A common instinct is to treat the upgrade as a single event. In practice, the marinas that manage this well tend to phase it.

The logic is straightforward. Demand is not evenly distributed. Some docks serve larger boats and run close to capacity, while others have room to spare. Upgrading the constrained docks first addresses the actual bottleneck, spreads the capital cost, and produces an early improvement that supports the case for the next phase.

Phasing also reduces operational disruption, which is the cost operators underestimate most often. Closing berths takes revenue away at the same time as the project is spending money. A plan that keeps more of the marina open is worth more than a slightly lower equipment price.

What Operators Tend to Underestimate

Four items come up repeatedly in these projects.

Downtime scheduling. Work that runs into peak season is expensive in a way that is easy to miss when the budget is built in the off season. The calendar is part of the project cost.

Work that runs into peak season is expensive in a way that is easy to miss when the budget is built in the off season. The calendar is part of the project cost. Compliance and inspection. Electrical work at a marina is inspected, and the requirements are specific to the environment. Budget time for the review, not just the installation.

Electrical work at a marina is inspected, and the requirements are specific to the environment. Budget time for the review, not just the installation. Serviceability. Equipment that cannot be accessed or maintained easily becomes a long term cost. Ask how a technician reaches the terminations, and how a component is replaced, before the design is fixed.

Equipment that cannot be accessed or maintained easily becomes a long term cost. Ask how a technician reaches the terminations, and how a component is replaced, before the design is fixed. Documentation. As-built drawings, photographs of terminations before covers go on, and test records. These are inexpensive to produce during the project and expensive to reconstruct later. They also matter at resale.

Reading a Proposal: Four Things to Check

Once proposals come in, the differences are often in what is included rather than in the headline price. Four items are worth checking on every quote.

Scope boundaries. Does the proposal state what is excluded? Dredging, conduit, trenching, permits, inspection fees and disposal are commonly left out, and they are not small. A quote that looks lower because it covers less is not a lower quote.

Does the proposal state what is excluded? Dredging, conduit, trenching, permits, inspection fees and disposal are commonly left out, and they are not small. A quote that looks lower because it covers less is not a lower quote. Serviceability detail. What access does a technician have to the terminations, and how is a component replaced? If the answer is that the assembly has to come apart, that is a maintenance cost for the next two decades.

What access does a technician have to the terminations, and how is a component replaced? If the answer is that the assembly has to come apart, that is a maintenance cost for the next two decades. Support and parts. What is the response time for a replacement part, and is there a local or regional source? At a marina, a failed component during peak season has a cost measured in lost berth nights, not in the part itself.

What is the response time for a replacement part, and is there a local or regional source? At a marina, a failed component during peak season has a cost measured in lost berth nights, not in the part itself. Documentation deliverables. Are as-built drawings, test records and photographs of terminations part of the deliverable, or an extra? Getting this written into the scope is far easier before the work starts than after.

Comparing proposals on these four points tends to change the ranking. It also changes what operators ask for in the next round of quotes, which is where most of the value is realised.

Judge the Project on Total Cost, Not Unit Price

A dock power system is infrastructure. The useful comparison is not the price of a pedestal against another pedestal. It is the total cost over the life of the installation: purchase, installation, maintenance, downtime, and the cost of the disruption when something fails in July.

Operators who frame the decision that way tend to end up with a different specification than operators who compare unit prices. They ask about serviceability, about parts availability, and about how the equipment behaves in a salt environment. Those questions lead to better outcomes than a line by line price comparison.

A Decision That is Worth Getting Right

Most marinas only go through this once every fifteen or twenty years. That makes it worth the time spent on scoping, and worth measuring demand rather than estimating it.

The operators who come out of it well are usually the ones who treated the upgrade as an infrastructure decision rather than a purchasing one. They knew what they had, they knew what they needed, and they built a sequence they could afford to execute.

Sia is a sales manager at JIYA Intelligent, a manufacturer of water and power pedestals for marinas, boatyards and waterfront sites. The company has worked in outdoor power distribution for more than 20 years and supplies pedestal projects in over 30 countries. She can be reached at jiya@jiyaintelligent.com.