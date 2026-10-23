Outerlimits Powerboats Opens New Dealerships in Florida

Following its recent acquisition by CMC Boat Group, Outerlimits Powerboats is entering a new chapter, bringing its brand experience closer to Florida enthusiasts through its new dealerships in Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

This growing presence is part of CMC Boat Group’s broader expansion strategy and long-term vision for Outerlimits.

The brand celebrated this new chapter on October 22nd with an intimate cocktail reception at the new Outerlimits Florida dealership in Fort Lauderdale, according to a news release. Joining the celebration was Steve Curtis MBE, the legendary British offshore powerboat racer and eight-time Class 1 World Champion, who helped develop the SC37 alongside the Outerlimits team.

Led by marine industry veterans Wally Castro and Scot Conrad, Outerlimits is now owned by CMC Boat Group, who is investing in a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility under development near its existing factory in Bristol, Rhode Island. The investment supports the brand’s future growth, as stated in the news release.

“For years, people in Florida have known the Outerlimits name and admired the boats, but many saw the brand as something out of reach,” said Castro in the news release. “We want to bring that experience closer: the opportunity to sit down with someone who understands how you boat, build something around your preferences, and have a relationship that continues after delivery. For me, this is also personal. I grew up dreaming of owning an Outerlimits. Becoming part of the company’s future carries an incredible sense of pride and responsibility.”

“Years of racing and building boats teach you to appreciate the details: how a boat responds, how it’s finished, and how it feels when you take the wheel,” added Conrad. “Here in Florida, we have an opportunity to put customers closer to that experience, to explore the boats firsthand, tell us what matters to them, and work with a team that shares their passion for getting every detail right.”