IYBA Appoints Andrew Parkinson as Executive Director

The Board of Directors of the International Yacht Brokers Association (IYBA) recently appointed Andrew Parkinson as Executive Director of the association. Parkinson is based at IYBA’s headquarters in Fort Lauderdale.

“We are happy to have found a yachting industry professional with Andrew’s depth of character, leadership experience and wealth of industry knowledge to fill the role of IYBA executive director,” said Bob Saxon, IYBA Vice President, in a news release. “Our association is expanding both in membership and relevance to our industry, thanks in part to our robust new digital services suite, and we know Andrew is the right person to guide IYBA as we continue to grow.”

Parkinson brings more than 20 years of brand, content and organizational leadership to the role, according to the association, which he started in late September.

Leading IYBA Into Success

A former licensed yacht broker and dealer with Merritt Yacht Brokers and Denison Yachting, IYBA states that Parkinson was mentored by legendary broker Richard Merritt early in his career. An active member of FYBA, IYBA’s predecessor, Parkinson learned firsthand how yacht brokers, dealers and boat manufacturers work together to ensure a smooth and successful customer experience.

Most recently, Parkinson was Editorial Director of the Sail Group at Firecrown Media, according to the association, as well as Editor-in-Chief and Head of Brand at Cruising World. During his time at the helm, he transformed Cruising World from a legacy print title into a multichannel business, including launching new digital products and building the team and workflows to sustain them. He previously also held editorial leadership roles at Passagemaker, Yachts International and Southern Boating.

Parkinson grew up on the southern Connecticut shoreline, according to the association, where he learned to sail 420s and Flying Juniors in his high school sailing club and cruised Long Island Sound with his family aboard a Hunter 31. In 2003, Andrew moved to South Florida, where he lives with his wife and three children, and loves spending time on the water, whether sailing or powerboating.

“I am delighted to welcome Andrew to the role of IYBA executive director and look forward to working with him as we continue to expand our association’s many valuable tools and benefits for members and the industry as a whole,” said IYBA Chief Operating Officer Paul Flannery in the news release.

“The yachting industry is changing quickly, and I think IYBA is well placed to help brokers everywhere meet that change,” Parkinson added. “I’ve spent my career helping organizations grow into what their audiences need them to be next, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to help guide that growth for IYBA. I’m honored to lead the association into its next chapter, and looking forward to working with our members, board and staff to shape it together.”