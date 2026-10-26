Catching My Own Waves

Having only been the editor of Boating Industry for the past few months, there’s still a lot I need to learn about the recreational boating industry.

In between loads of research and interviewing knowledgeable professionals, I’m making a lot of progress. But I still have a ton of questions, and with no prior experience in the marine industry, I still have a ways to go before I can confidently call myself an expert.

And as fun as my discussions have been with so many amazing people, my love for boating didn’t fully blossom until I attended IBEX.

If there’s one thing I learned from the 2026 IBEX event, it’s that the boating industry is a very powerful market. Not only were the professionals I spoke with incredibly friendly, but they all love what they do and they’re hopeful for the future.

Of course, people still expressed concern over the current economic challenges plaguing the industry. But that didn’t stop their hope. No matter what, we all know that there will always be a market for boats. They provide a fun, relaxing way to spend time with family and friends.

To be honest, I’ve never been much of a boater myself. My uncle owns a boat, and I remember spending some incredible days on it when I was younger, but it’s been years since I’ve been on it. At least, until IBEX.

Seakeeper allowed me to demo a boat with its Seakeeper Ride technology integrated into it, and what an incredible experience that was! I got the thrill of racing across the water, feeling the wind in my hair, while getting to see firsthand how the Seakeeper technology keeps the boat steady.

IBEX 2026 was my first marine industry event, and I very much look forward to seeing familiar faces and making new connections at future shows. I’ll be representing Boating Industry at the Miami International Boat Show in February 2027, so you can expect to see me there!

My love for boating is just starting, and I’m excited to see where my new venture at Boating Industry takes me. I would love to one day become an expert in all things recreational boating and fully become a part of this wonderful community.

Thank you so much to everyone who’s given me a warm welcome so far and to everyone who’s helping me learn the ropes.

See you on the water!