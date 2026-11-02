October 2026 – Top 10 Stories Revealed

Krystina SkiboNovember 2, 2026

October’s top story reveals our 2026 Movers & Shaker of the Year: Brandon Cerka, Suzuki Marine USA’s Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Service. Cerka’s impressive leadership skills, bold initiatives and track record of success in growing Suzuki Marine USA’s sales, market share and industry-wide reputation is what helped to earn him this award.

Other top stories for the month include Garmin’s increased marine revenue in its third quarter results, Harbor Marine founder handing over the business to a new owner and women turn fishing lessons into winning catches at LLGF Keys University.

Here are the top 10, most-read articles of the month from Boating Industry.

Krystina SkiboNovember 2, 2026

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