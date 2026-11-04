A Welcoming Community for New Boaters

In a tight knit industry like recreational boating, it’s important to surround yourself with a friendly, welcoming community. Groups and organizations are popping up across the U.S. to do just this, offering both new boaters and industry veterans a space to connect with other boaters who are just as passionate as they are about the sport.

Renee Toft, co-founder of She Drives.

Within the past year, a new community-driven organization has been making waves with women boaters. Created out of a recurring question from women in the boating industry, “Where can I learn to drive my own boat,” She Drives is a growing national network of licensed women captains to help more women confidently take the helm of their vessels.

Co-founded by Renee Toft and Leanna Shadlow, She Drives connects women with personalized, hands-on instruction in their home waters, often aboard their own boats. Four-hour clinics focus on practical skills such as docking, close-quarters handling, trailering, and launching and retrieving.

“Leanna and I connected a few years back at Lake of the Ozarks, and we both shared our love for boating. We also talked about how there’s not a lot of support in the community for women boaters, so we ended up coming up with She Drives,” Toft reminisces.

The Online Community Comes Face to Face

She Drives initially began as a social media account in November of 2025, and then it quickly turned into an online private community. The more intimate space allows women to be comfortable and ask questions without feeling judged by others.

“I started going to a lot of boat shows at the beginning of 2026, and a lot of the feedback I was receiving from women was, ‘When can I get on the water?’” Toft says. “There are a lot of captains out there that get their license and then must figure out how to use their license on their own. That’s where we thought if we could connect with captains all over the U.S., get them all together and teach them the fundamentals of boating, that would be a big opportunity.”

So, Toft and Shadlow did just that. More than 30 licensed women captains have signed on across the U.S., with bookings expected to open in early 2027.

“I just received my Merchant Mariner Credential and my Captain’s license, so I will be teaching,” Toft says.

But She Drives is more than just learning to operate a boat. Toft explains that their approach combines skills and mindset, helping women build confidence in a supportive, judgement-free environment. The captain coaches while she drives, with docking and close-quarters handling being some of the lessons.

Fostering Meaningful Connections

While there are many different resources available to women to learn how to drive a boat, what makes She Drives stand out is the close-knit community it fosters.

“There are a ton of resources across the U.S., many of them in different geographical areas, and She Drives is another one of those resources we’re looking to bring nationwide,” Toft says. “We’re not here to compete with anyone. We just want to be an extra layer of help for those looking for resources in their area.”

She Drives is also determined to be a judgement-free educational resource for women.

“We’re here to help women dip their toes in the water without any pressure,” Toft explains. “If you want to learn the fundamentals of boating, this is what we’re here for. And if you decide you don’t like it, we have a welcoming community for you to talk with about it.”

New Boaters Can Take the Helm with Confidence

To register for a training course, all women have to do is sign up through the She Drives website. Then, once courses open in 2027, they will connect you with a captain in your area. They will also send over onboarding documents to fill out, which include a questionnaire that asks about experience levels.

“We don’t offer certifications. This is basically just a way for women boaters to get on the water and get all the fundamentals they need,” Toft explains. “The class takes about three-to-four hours and includes all of the basics, such as backing up your trailer, operating the boat, safety, maneuvering around docks and more.”

One thing Toft has learned from talking with women at boat shows is that getting started can feel intimidating, especially when they think they need to go through formal training or certifications first.

“We’re here to teach, but we’re also here to help women with their mindset. All of us are different, and we need confidence and comfort when learning how to drive a boat. That’s exactly what we want to be able to instill in everyone,” she says.