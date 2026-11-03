Bill Rogers Retiring From Seawide Distribution

Bill Rogers, President of Seawide Distribution, will retire effective January 1, 2027. Rogers joined the company in 2011 after leadership roles at other organizations including GE, Textron and Armstrong World Industries, and has served President since Seawide became part of the LKQ Specialty organization in October of 2021.

He has led the company through a period of significant growth and expansion. Throughout his tenure, the company expanded in many ways including delivery network and service expansion, building its position in the Automotive & RV markets and adding many strategic acquisitions, according to the company.

Succeeding Rogers as President of Seawide Distribution will be John Ruch, who has been a member of the team since 2009 serving in various roles in Sales and Operations, most recently as VP of Fulfillment. He brings deep knowledge of customer service and operations, according to the company. Prior to joining Seawide, John was an operations manager with Sears for 3 years along with serving as a Captain in the U.S. Army for 5 years after graduating from West Point.

John will assume the President role on January 1, 2027.

“I am looking forward to retirement and getting to do some of things I never had time for,” said Rogers in a news release. “I am also thrilled to leave the company in such capable hands. John has been part of the business as long as I have and has led the largest part of the organization. He knows our business, our customers, and our people exceptionally well. I am confident in his abilities to take us forward.”

“Bill has been a great leader for our business, and I’ve learned a lot from working with him for many years,” added Ruch. “His pragmatic, value-based approach and even keel disposition has served the company well and positioned us for the future. I have some very big shoes to fill but I am excited for the challenge and know I will be able to continue the success that Bill has helped build. We wish Bill all the best in the next chapter.”