PORT 32 Marinas Appoints Two New Members

PORT 32 Marinas, LLC, (PORT 32), an owner, operator, developer and acquirer of marina assets, welcomes Matt Domke as General Manager and Linda Pfeifer as Member Advisor and Leasing Specialist for PORT 32 Palm Beach Gardens.

Domke and Pfeifer join the PORT 32 Palm Beach Gardens leadership team as the marina enters the final stages of redevelopment, with its Dec. 2026 opening just weeks away and pre-leasing well underway. Domke assumes the General Manager role following his leadership tenure at PORT 32 Fort Lauderdale, according to the marina, while Pfeifer brings extensive customer relations experience to oversee leasing and help shape a welcoming, concierge-focused experience for the marina’s founding members.

Domke’s career in the marine industry began in 1989 as a dock and yard hand at Jackson Marine Center in Fort Lauderdale, the very facility now known as PORT 32 Fort Lauderdale. That ground-up foundation shaped a leadership style defined by operational precision and a genuine boater’s perspective.

Pfeifer joins PORT 32 Palm Beach Gardens as member advisor and leasing specialist, where she leads all efforts around the member experience and leasing ahead of the marina’s debut. With a professional background spanning private aviation and the car rental industry, she has built a career on creating positive client experiences through genuine connection, meticulous attention to detail, and a warm, professional approach.

PORT 32 Palm Beach Gardens is a new addition to the PORT 32 portfolio. This redeveloped state-of-the-art marina is located at 2385 PGA Boulevard and positioned between the Jupiter and Palm Beach Inlets with direct access to the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean. The facility will feature 471 total slips, according to the marina, including 451 fully enclosed dry storage slips, accommodating vessels from small tenders up to 60 feet LOA and 22 feet in height, and 20 wet slips accommodating vessels from 50 to 100 feet LOA. It stands as the only Category 5 hurricane-rated marina in Palm Beach County, engineered to withstand winds up to 180 mph. Advanced marine infrastructure includes the largest marina forklifts in the United States, featuring 75,000-pound lifting capacity and elevating cabs that enhance precision, visibility, and safety.

“Both Matt and Linda are incredible assets to the PORT 32 team and are exactly the right people to bring PORT 32 Palm Beach Gardens to life,” said CEO Austin Schell in a news release. “Matt’s decades of hands-on marina experience and Linda’s dedication to creating exceptional member experiences reflect the standard we set across every PORT 32 marina. We are proud to have them leading this landmark project.”