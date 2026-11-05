Save the Date: IBEX Returns to Tampa December 7-9, 2027

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) has confirmed December 7-9, 2027, for its return to the Tampa Convention Center. Exhibitors and visitors are encouraged to save the dates as IBEX moves to a new December schedule, bringing the industry together for world-class technical education, product discovery, and business connections.

IBEX is the marine industry’s trade show, and its evolution starts with listening to the people it serves. The move to December responds to industry feedback and reduces the risk of hurricane-season disruption, helping exhibitors and visitors plan with greater confidence for an event that remains essential to their businesses.

Building on a successful 2026 Show, IBEX 2027 will connect innovation with real-world applications. Boatbuilders, designers, engineers, manufacturers, suppliers and service professionals will have opportunities to explore emerging technologies, exchange technical expertise and find solutions that address today’s challenges and inform long-term business decisions.

Better Conditions, Better Opportunities, Better Experiences

Tampa’s typically cooler, drier December conditions create favorable opportunities for outdoor demonstrations and hands-on learning. Planning for 2027 includes an expanded dockside experience, giving participants more opportunities to test drive technology and see marine products and systems in operation. Plans also call for expanded technical programming for marina, boatyard, refit and repair professionals, connecting education with practical applications across the boat’s lifecycle.

“Our purpose is to bring the marine industry together to inspire innovation and accelerate growth,” said Mary Velline, IBEX Show Director. “As IBEX evolves, that purpose remains central to every decision we make. We recognize the significant investment our exhibitors and visitors make in participating, and we’re committed to making that investment worthwhile through trusted technical education, meaningful business connections, and access to the products and expertise that will shape the future of boatbuilding.”

The 2027 Show follows IBEX 2026, which welcomed more than 7,700 industry professionals from over 55 countries and featured 701 exhibitors. That international participation reflects IBEX’s role in connecting global marine suppliers and technical expertise with the North American boatbuilding market.

Alongside the annual Show, IBEX will continue expanding its year-round offerings through IBEX 365 and Professional BoatBuilder, the IBEX Technical Journal. These platforms keep marine professionals connected to technical expertise, product innovations, and industry news between events.

Hotel blocks for IBEX 2027 are now open. Exhibitors and attendees are encouraged to book through IBEX’s official housing provider to secure accommodations for December 7–9, 2027.