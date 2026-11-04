America’s Boating Club to Present Webinar on Marine Batteries

Krystina SkiboNovember 4, 2026
marine

America’s Boating Club | United States Power Squadrons will present Introduction to Marine Batteries, an online seminar on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 8 p.m. EST.

The organization states that the webinar will help recreational boaters understand the differences among flooded lead-acid, absorbed glass mat (AGM) and lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO₄) batteries. Topics include battery selection, charging and maintenance, with a live question-and-answer session featuring the presenter panel and industry partners.

“Choosing the right marine battery involves more than comparing prices or capacity,” said Mike Weidel, Chief Commander of America’s Boating Club, in a news release. “Understanding the advantages and limitations of different battery technologies can help boaters make better decisions about their vessel’s electrical systems.”

Webinar Details

What: Introduction to Marine Batteries
When: Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at 8 p.m. EST
Where: Online
Registration Deadline: Nov. 10, 2026
Cost: $24.95 for members; $34.95 for nonmembers

Register online: https://portal.americasboatingclub.org/ABC/Events/webinar-registration.aspx

Krystina SkiboNovember 4, 2026

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