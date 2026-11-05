Everett Bayside Marine Owners Set Sail into Retirement

Longtime Port of Everett tenant, Everett Bayside Marine, is now under new ownership as founders Jeff LaLone and Dan Hatch prepare to retire after decades-long careers in the recreational boating industry.

The co-founders sold the business to Seattle Boat Company, which has taken over the ground lease for its building in the Port’s Waterfront Place Craftsman District.

The Port of Everett Commission authorized an amendment to Bayside Marine’s lease on Sept. 10 that reassigned it to Northwest Marine Management, LLC dba Seattle Boat Company. The new owners plan to keep the Everett Bayside Marine name and continue existing operations while expanding new boat sales and offerings, according to the company.

“We really look forward to continue the legacy that Jeff and Dan have built,” Seattle Boat Company Founder Alan Bohling said during the Port Commission meeting. “We’ll work hard to retain that integrity, the relationships, and the reputation that Jeff and Dan have done such a great job of building — those are the hallmarks of Bayside Marine. We look forward to the growth opportunities here at the Port of Everett.”

40+ Years of Legacy at Everett Bayside Marine

Bayside Marine first opened in what would become the Port’s Fisherman’s Harbor district in 1986; the two bought a company called Everett Boathouse and expanded it to become Everett Bayside Marine. The company opened its doors in the Port’s Craftsman District — Bayside Marine’s current location — in 2006 and added dry stack storage in 2007, according to a news release. The one-stop-shop offers new and pre-owned boats, dry dock boat storage, engine service and repair, and marine supplies. Over the years, Bayside Marine has consistently been voted as one of the best boat shops in the Seattle Times’ “Best in the PNW” contests and supported community events like the Everett Coho Derby and Salmon for Soldiers Day of Honor.

“It’s bittersweet,” said Jeff LaLone during the Port Commission meeting. “To see everything that’s happened at the Port, and where it’s going — it’s been an amazing ride, and we’re very thankful for the relationships we’ve had here with everybody. We think the new owners are the right ones to take Bayside Marine to the next level.”

Hatch, his business partner, echoed the same thought. “It’s been 50 years for me down here in the Port of Everett, so I’ve seen it really, really grow and develop into a destination marina,” Hatch said. “The relationship we have with Port staff has been incredible. We have a lot of great memories here.”

“Everett Bayside Marine has been a great asset to the boating community here at the Port of Everett Marina for decades,” Port Commissioner Tom Stiger said in the news release. “We thank Jeff and Dan for the business they have built here over the years, and we are excited to welcome the team at Seattle Boat Company to Everett.”